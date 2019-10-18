Everything to Know About the 2019 InStyle Awards

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty

Remember that time Julia Roberts wore the exact same lavender Givenchy suit as stylist Elizabeth Stewart on the red carpet? That viral fashion moment took place at none other than the InStyle Awards, our annual celebration of the biggest talents in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond. We’re back at it again with the fifth annual InStyle Awards on Monday, Oct. 21 at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

“To celebrate the fifth year of the InStyle Awards, we’ve assembled a genius cast of honorees from the truly iconic Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the badass U.S. women’s soccer team. The InStyle Awards will literally be #goals,” says editor-in-chief Laura Brown.

Image zoom A scene from the 2018 InStyle Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

As always, the event will gather celebrities, stylists, and makeup artists at an intimate party, with sponsors including Secret Deodorant, Maybelline, Kate Spade, Cadillac, and Fiji water. Big moments will include equal pay advocate Ellen Pompeo presenting members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team with the Badass Women Award, for their commitment to showing up for fair pay in their industry (and also being very good at soccer). Kirsten Dunst will honor the Mulleavey sisters as the designers of the year, and for speeches sure to bring the laughs, The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden will honor Barry creator and star, and SNL veteran Bill Hader as the year’s Man of Style.

RELATED: All the Best Looks from the 2018 InStyle Awards

Throughout the evening, we’ll keep you updated right here as some of the biggest names in Hollywood (and on soccer fields worldwide!), hit the red carpet, pose in front of the building-sized “INSTYLE” letters, and speak to the crowd about the impact each honoree has had. Be prepared to make like Jennifer Aniston presenting to her "brother from another mother” hairstylist Chris McMillan last year, and cry from start to finish.

2019 InStyle Awards Honorees:

Icon: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, presented by Tony Hale

Style Star: Kiki Layne, presented by Amandla Stenberg

Designer: Kate and Laura Mulleavy, presented by Kirsten Dunst

Man of Style: Bill Hader, presented by D’Arcy Carden

Advocate: Christy Turlington Burns, presented by Amber Valletta

Fashion Stylist: Law Roach, presented by Zendaya

Hair Stylist: Adir Abergel, presented by Jennifer Garner

Makeup Artist: Daniel Martin, presented by Jessica Alba

Badass Women: Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O'Hara, and Ashlyn Harris, from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team, presented by Ellen Pompeo

Keep an eye on social media Monday night for the best looks and surprise appearances, and check back on Tuesday for the breakout stories from the 2019 InStyle Awards.