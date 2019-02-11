See All the 2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Music's biggest night is here, and with it comes some the best, most innovative, and straight-up outrageous looks of the year. With many of the evening's honorees fresh off New York Fashion Week, we expect the 2019 Grammys red carpet will be bolder than ever before. (We'll see that J. Lo Versace moment and raise you a human flower).

Keep scrolling for the most glorious of awards show fashion. And flip to CBS at 8 p.m. ET for costume changes galore during the ceremony. 

VIDEO: See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2019 Grammys

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Lady Gaga

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Celine and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Advertisement

2 of 30

Jennifer Lopez

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

in Ralph and Russo.

3 of 30

Cardi B

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Mugler.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Miley Cyrus

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Mugler.

5 of 30

Katy Perry

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

in Balmain, Djula jewelry.

6 of 30

Camila Cabello

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Armani Privé.

Advertisement

7 of 30

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kylie Jenner in Balmain.

8 of 30

Bebe Rexha

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Monsoori.

9 of 30

Kacey Musgraves

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Valentino.

Advertisement

10 of 30

Dolly Parton

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

11 of 30

Eve

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Ashi Studio and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.

12 of 30

Maren Morris

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Galia Lahav.

Advertisement

13 of 30

Alicia Keys

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

14 of 30

Meghan Trainor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Christian Siriano and Sam Edelman.

15 of 30

Janelle Monáe

Jon Kopaloff

in Jean Paul Gaultier.

Advertisement

16 of 30

Ashlee Simpson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

in Georges Chakra.

17 of 30

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

18 of 30

Jada Pinkett Smith

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Advertisement

19 of 30

Anna Kendrick

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

20 of 30

Ashanti

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

21 of 30

Tracee Ellis Ross

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in Ralph and Russo.

Advertisement

22 of 30

Heidi Klum

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Stephane Rolland.

23 of 30

Guilana Rancic

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

in Tom Ford, Alevì Milano heels, and AS29 earrings.

24 of 30

Rashida Jones

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

in Ralph Lauren.

Advertisement

25 of 30

Natasha Lyonne

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

26 of 30

St Vincent

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

27 of 30

Dua Lipa

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Advertisement

28 of 30

Alessia Cara

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

in Self Portrait and Nicholas Kirkwood.

29 of 30

Rhonda Ross and Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick

Steve Granitz/WireImages
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement