See All the 2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Music's biggest night is here, and with it comes some the best, most innovative, and straight-up outrageous looks of the year. With many of the evening's honorees fresh off New York Fashion Week, we expect the 2019 Grammys red carpet will be bolder than ever before. (We'll see that J. Lo Versace moment and raise you a human flower).
Keep scrolling for the most glorious of awards show fashion. And flip to CBS at 8 p.m. ET for costume changes galore during the ceremony.
VIDEO: See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2019 Grammys
Lady Gaga
in Celine and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jennifer Lopez
in Ralph and Russo.
Cardi B
in Mugler.
Miley Cyrus
in Mugler.
Katy Perry
in Balmain, Djula jewelry.
Camila Cabello
in Armani Privé.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner in Balmain.
Bebe Rexha
in Monsoori.
Kacey Musgraves
in Valentino.
Dolly Parton
Eve
in Ashi Studio and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.
Maren Morris
in Galia Lahav.
Alicia Keys
Meghan Trainor
in Christian Siriano and Sam Edelman.
Janelle Monáe
in Jean Paul Gaultier.
Ashlee Simpson
in Georges Chakra.
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Jada Pinkett Smith
Anna Kendrick
Ashanti
Tracee Ellis Ross
in Ralph and Russo.
Heidi Klum
in Stephane Rolland.
Guilana Rancic
in Tom Ford, Alevì Milano heels, and AS29 earrings.
Rashida Jones
in Ralph Lauren.
Natasha Lyonne
St Vincent
Dua Lipa
Alessia Cara
in Self Portrait and Nicholas Kirkwood.