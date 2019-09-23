Nearly Every Celeb Wore This One Makeup Look to the Emmys 

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards may have marked the biggest night in television, many celebrities who walked the red carpet still opted for the subtle, no-makeup, makeup look, especially when it came to lip color.

Everyone from Sophie Turner to Busy Philipps and Sandra Oh all fully committed to neutral glam by pairing nude lips with an understated eye. But a few other celebrities, including Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, and Niecy Nash took the look up a notch by pairing their subtle lip with lush lashes and smudgy eyeliner.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Wearing neutral makeup is certainly nothing new, and according to Sir John, L’Oréal Paris' consulting celebrity makeup artist, this is a look that is definitely here to stay. "I think skin is in," he exclusively tells InStyle. "Skin is such a major feature — it’s as impactful as a statement brow, a statement lip, a smokey eye. If someone’s really into owning their look, they’re OK with bringing their most nude or bare face forward."

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

VIDEO: All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Only time will tell if this red carpet trend translates to real-world wear, but it looks stunning on everyone who's bold enough to go bare.