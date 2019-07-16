See the Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations
It's time to schedule a binge session.
It's official. Awards season 2019 is on the horizon with the announcement of this year’s Emmy Awards nominees. This year’s ceremony, which is set to air on Sept. 22, will be the 71st annual celebration of the best in TV and usher in the months-long parade of gowns, glam, and all the memes that come when celebrities are corralled into a room together.
With that much time between now and the big show, fans have plenty of time to watch — or re-watch, in some cases — this year's nominees. All the calendar space between now and the glitzy awards show also means that everyone also has a chance to talk about all the shows and stars that didn't get a nod. Snubs deserve some love, too.
Here are this year's nominees.
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding comedy series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Outstanding limited series
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding variety talk series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding reality competition series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
Ru Paul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety sketch series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding reality host
James Corden (The World’s Best)
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Marie Kondo (Tidying Up)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)