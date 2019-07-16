See the Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations

It's official. Awards season 2019 is on the horizon with the announcement of this year’s Emmy Awards nominees. This year’s ceremony, which is set to air on Sept. 22, will be the 71st annual celebration of the best in TV and usher in the months-long parade of gowns, glam, and all the memes that come when celebrities are corralled into a room together.

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

With that much time between now and the big show, fans have plenty of time to watch — or re-watch, in some cases — this year's nominees. All the calendar space between now and the glitzy awards show also means that everyone also has a chance to talk about all the shows and stars that didn't get a nod. Snubs deserve some love, too.

Here are this year's nominees.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding comedy series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Outstanding limited series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding reality competition series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

Ru Paul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety sketch series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding reality host

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)