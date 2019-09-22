The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from the 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet 

Award season is officially here, with the 2019 Emmy Awards kicking things off. And seeing as its the biggest night for TV, celebrities are bringing major glam to the red carpet.

Mandy Moore's voluminous Old Hollywood curls, Jameela Jamil's orange statement lip, and Gwendoline Christie's effortless waves are just a few examples of the night's must-see looks.

Here, we've rounded up all of the standout hair and makeup moments from the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.

VIDEO: 2019 Emmy Awards by the Numbers