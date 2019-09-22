The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from the 2019 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Award season is officially here, with the 2019 Emmy Awards kicking things off. And seeing as its the biggest night for TV, celebrities are bringing major glam to the red carpet.
Mandy Moore's voluminous Old Hollywood curls, Jameela Jamil's orange statement lip, and Gwendoline Christie's effortless waves are just a few examples of the night's must-see looks.
Here, we've rounded up all of the standout hair and makeup moments from the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Gwendoline Christie
The Game of Thrones star went for a regal vibe on the red carpet with uber-dewy skin, red lipstick, and loose wavy hair.
Jameela Jamil
Jamil didn’t shy away from color with her Emmys beauty look. She went with coral blush and an oange lip.
Jodie Comer
Simple and chic, Comer paired her half-up half-down hairstyle with subtle neutral makeup.
Mandy Moore
Moore channeled the Old Hollywood stars of red carpets past with voluminous curls, soft smoky eyes, and a nude lip.
Indya Moore
Effortless and glowing, Moore’s beauty look consisted of gold eyeliner on her lower lash line, dewy skin, and natural curls.