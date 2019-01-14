The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards 

ICYMI, the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took place last night. During awards season it's expected that on top of the inspiring speeches and surprising wins, there will be countless standout celebrity hair and makeup looks on every red carpet. The Critics' Choice Awards was no exception.

The critics couldn't choose between Glenn Close and Lady Gaga for the best actress award, and given all of the incredible hair and makeup moments on the red carpet, it'll be a tie between which looks will become this year's biggest beauty trends.

From Mandy Moore's monochromatic makeup to Constance Wu's super-sleek hair and bangs, keep scrolling to see the most memorable beauty looks from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.

VIDEO: The Looks You Can't Miss from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet