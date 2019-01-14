The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards
ICYMI, the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards took place last night. During awards season it's expected that on top of the inspiring speeches and surprising wins, there will be countless standout celebrity hair and makeup looks on every red carpet. The Critics' Choice Awards was no exception.
The critics couldn't choose between Glenn Close and Lady Gaga for the best actress award, and given all of the incredible hair and makeup moments on the red carpet, it'll be a tie between which looks will become this year's biggest beauty trends.
From Mandy Moore's monochromatic makeup to Constance Wu's super-sleek hair and bangs, keep scrolling to see the most memorable beauty looks from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.
VIDEO: The Looks You Can't Miss from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet
Emily Blunt
The key to Emily Blunt's soft waves wasn't a curling iron, but a brush. "For this look, we wanted to keep the waves super timeless – think classic old-Hollywood curls, so it was important to brush them out to make them look loose and effortless," celebrity hairstylist Laini Reeves said. She used TRESemmé's new Thermal Creations 1" Curling Iron to curl her hair, and brushed them out to create loose, relaxed waves. Blunt's makeup artist Jenn Streicher finished the look off with rosy blush and lipstick.
Constance Wu
There's no right or wrong way to debut a new set of bangs, but a red carpet reveal is always a good idea. The only thing that might steal the attention away from Constance Wu's fresh piece-y bangs and smooth blowout, is her sparkly eye makeup and radiant skin. Wu's makeup artist Molly Greenwald used Pat McGrath Labs products to give The Crazy Rich Asians star her glow.
Lady Gaga
The pastel blue was only a temporary hair color moment, clearly. Lady Gaga attended the Critics' Choice Awards last night and went back to platinum blonde for the big event. Turning to celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras' talent, she wore her hair down in S-shaped curls that gave off an Old Hollywood vibe. To create the look, Aspiras sprayed the Joico IronClad Thermal Protection Spray in her hair before using the ghd CURVE Classic Curl Iron to curl and set in pin curls.
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev's high messy bun by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri is looks so effortless that we're willing to bet we can do our own version at home. What's not to love? Her berry-stained lip by makeup artist by Allan Avendano perfectly complemented her red lace dress.
Charlize Theron
Inspired by a Grecian goddess, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel gave Charlize Theron a creative low ponytail for the Critics' Choice Awards. Abergel left one side of Theron's bob down and sprayed it with Virtue's Texturizing Spray. The left side was braided into tiny braids and pulled back into a low ponytail. For even more detail, a custom-made Givenchy halo headband was added just below the crown. Theron's bronze smoky eye complimented the hairstyle's theme.
Olivia Munn
"The look was inspired by classic “French girl” style – softly waved hair for some texture and half pulled back with a few pieces framing the face," says TRESemmé Celebrity Stylist John D. of Olivia Munn's messy half-up, half-down look. He prepped the star's hair with TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse to build volume and texture before giving her hair undone waves with a curling iron. He have her a center part, pulled the top half of her hair back, and pulled some hair out at the front for added softness. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta tied the look together with a matte red lip, another French girl beauty fave.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore kept the monochromatic makeup train running with her soft blush pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick. Celebrity hairstylist Ashley Streicher kept the star's hair smooth and back behind her shoulders so that the focus was on her killer earrings and dress. The pro achieved this with NuME's Megastar Hair Straightener and Garnier's Sleek and Shine Hairspray.
Nicole Kidman
While we loved the wavy and effortless half-up, half-down style celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath gave Nicole Kidman, we couldn't stop looking at the star's long lashes. Nope, they're not extensions. Her makeup artist Kate Synnott used KISS Lash Couture Faux Lash Extensions in Venus. The under $10 false lashes can be picked up on your next drugstore run.
Gemma Chan
Celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein gave Gemma Chan the braid of your dreams for the Critics Choice Awards. The pro braided The Crazy Rich Asians star's hair in a classic braid, pulled a few face-framing strands out of the plait, and sprayed it with Dove's Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray to set the style in place. As a finishing touch, she tied a black ribbon around the top and bottom of the braid to give it a more playful vibe.
Issa Rae
Further proof that green is going to be the eye makeup color of the year? Issa Rae chose to wear an emerald smoky eye on the red carpet. The Insecure star's makeup artist Joanna Simkin used the shades COVERGIRL's Full Spectrum So Saturated 8 Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Zodiac to create the look. Rae pulled her curls back into a low ponytail to complete her look.