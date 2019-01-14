The Looks You Can't Miss from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is officially in full swing, and with the Golden Globes behind us (seriously, how great was Sandra Oh?), now it's all about the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 13. 

Before the (very rare) host Taye Diggs could kick things off, each nominee had to strut their stuff down the red carpet, and they did not disappoint. While there were some notable absences (Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chadwick Boseman, and Julia Roberts were not nominated for their work), it was still as star-studded as ever.

Click through our favorite Critics' Choice Awards red carpet looks, and see for yourself. 

 

 

Julia Roberts

in Louis Vuitton.

Nicole Kidman

in Armani Privé.

Lady Gaga

in Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Regina King

in custom Michael Kors.

Chrissy Teigen

in Maison Yeya.

Emily Blunt

in Miu Miu.

Kristen Bell

in Cushnie and David Webb jewelry.

Connie Britton

in Sophia Webster heels.

Charlize Theron

in custom Givenchy.

Laura Dern

in Saint Laurent and Ara Vartanian jewelry.

Amy Adams

in Zac Posen and David Webb jewelry.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

in Prada and Bulgari.

Mandy Moore

in Michael Kors.

Allison Janney

in Alberta Ferretti and Sarah Flint.

Patricia Clarkson

in Georges Chakra and Casadei.

Constance Wu

in Rodarte.

Debra Messing

in Lucia Rodriguez, Tyler Ellis, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Kaley Cuoco

in J. Mendel.

Sandra Oh

in Prabal Gurung.

Angela Bassett

in Jenny Packham.

Glenn Close

in custom Gabriela Hearst and Edie Parker.

Laura Harrier

in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan

in Carolina Herrera.

Claire Foy

in Balmain.

Emmy Rossum

in Ralph Lauren.

Patricia Arquette

America Ferrera

in A.L.C.

Chrissy Metz

in custom Kate Spade, David Webb, and Stuart Weitzman.

Sarah Silverman

in Jovani.

Gemma Chan

in custom Jason Wu.

Poppy Delevingne

in Oscar de la Renta.

Kiki Layne

in Versace and Casadei.

Judy Greer

in Reem Acra and Irene Neuwirtrh jewelry.

Jameela Jamil

in Oscar de la Renta.

Issa Rae

Olivia Munn

in Andrew Gn.

Catherine O'Hara

in Georges Chakra and Csarite jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen

Michelle Yeoh

Nina Dobrev

in Valentino.

Janet Mock

in Roland Mouret and David Yurman.

Elsie Fisher

in Thom Browne.

Amandla Stenberg

in Khaite, Graziela Gems, and Edie Parker.

Anna Paquin

in Jenny Packham.

Julia Garner

in Brock Collection.

