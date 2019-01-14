The Looks You Can't Miss from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet
Awards season is officially in full swing, and with the Golden Globes behind us (seriously, how great was Sandra Oh?), now it's all about the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 13.
Before the (very rare) host Taye Diggs could kick things off, each nominee had to strut their stuff down the red carpet, and they did not disappoint. While there were some notable absences (Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chadwick Boseman, and Julia Roberts were not nominated for their work), it was still as star-studded as ever.
Click through our favorite Critics' Choice Awards red carpet looks, and see for yourself.
Julia Roberts
in Louis Vuitton.
Nicole Kidman
in Armani Privé.
Lady Gaga
in Calvin Klein by Appointment.
Regina King
in custom Michael Kors.
Chrissy Teigen
in Maison Yeya.
Emily Blunt
in Miu Miu.
Kristen Bell
in Cushnie and David Webb jewelry.
Connie Britton
in Sophia Webster heels.
Charlize Theron
in custom Givenchy.
Laura Dern
in Saint Laurent and Ara Vartanian jewelry.
Amy Adams
in Zac Posen and David Webb jewelry.
Maggie Gyllenhaal
in Prada and Bulgari.
Mandy Moore
in Michael Kors.
Allison Janney
in Alberta Ferretti and Sarah Flint.
Patricia Clarkson
in Georges Chakra and Casadei.
Constance Wu
in Rodarte.
Debra Messing
in Lucia Rodriguez, Tyler Ellis, and Giuseppe Zanotti.
Kaley Cuoco
in J. Mendel.
Sandra Oh
in Prabal Gurung.
Angela Bassett
in Jenny Packham.
Glenn Close
in custom Gabriela Hearst and Edie Parker.
Laura Harrier
in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry.
Rachel Brosnahan
in Carolina Herrera.
Claire Foy
in Balmain.
Emmy Rossum
in Ralph Lauren.
Patricia Arquette
America Ferrera
in A.L.C.
Chrissy Metz
in custom Kate Spade, David Webb, and Stuart Weitzman.
Sarah Silverman
in Jovani.
Gemma Chan
in custom Jason Wu.
Poppy Delevingne
in Oscar de la Renta.
Kiki Layne
in Versace and Casadei.
Judy Greer
in Reem Acra and Irene Neuwirtrh jewelry.
Jameela Jamil
in Oscar de la Renta.
Issa Rae
Olivia Munn
in Andrew Gn.
Catherine O'Hara
in Georges Chakra and Csarite jewelry.
Elizabeth Olsen
Michelle Yeoh
Nina Dobrev
in Valentino.
Janet Mock
in Roland Mouret and David Yurman.
Elsie Fisher
in Thom Browne.
Amandla Stenberg
in Khaite, Graziela Gems, and Edie Parker.
Anna Paquin
in Jenny Packham.
Julia Garner
in Brock Collection.