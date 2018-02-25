How to Watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Closing Ceremony

It seems like the 2018 Winter Olympics just began, but the games are officially over in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The finale took place two weeks after the opening ceremony wowed on Feb. 9 with fireworks, eye-popping performances, and displays of sportsmanship.

As for the final medal count, Norway led the pack with 39 medals, including 14 gold, while the United States came in fourth place with 23 medals (9 of which were gold.)

To mark the end of the games, the closing ceremony occurred at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which held about 35,000 fans. The event is seen as a way for the host country to show off their culture and heritage, and South Korea put on quite the show.

“The theme for the closing ceremony is ‘Next Wave.’ It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements at the Games,” Oh Jang-hwan, director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee, said in an interview ahead of the event. “We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel.”

Check out the show's highlights below and catch the ceremony on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on CNBC, USA Network, and NBCSN.

Like the opening ceremony, the finale began with fireworks that lit up the night's sky. Onlookers, including Ivanka Trump and South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, enjoyed the awe-inspiring display.

Lindsey Vonn and fellow Olympians showed their comradery in a group photo in the stadium. The snap also marked tongan Pita Taufatfua's return—and, as expected, his shirtless body was completely oiled up.

Additionally, South Korea gave us front row seat to the performance of popular K-Pop group Band EXO, who sang and danced in matching white jackets, tailored black pants, and snow boots.

Looking ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, ice skaters in illuminated panda costumes danced in sync, thoroughly entertaining the crowd with their moves.

Finally, as tradition goes, the giant Olympic cauldron was extinguished, symbolizing the closing of a chapter on friendly competition and record-breaking feats.

The Olympic torch will now be passed on to Tokyo as they prepare to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, stay tuned!