See All the Stars Bringing Their Fashion A-Game to the 2018 SXSW Festival

Awards show season may be over, but your favorite stars are still serving up head-turning looks like there's no tomorrow.

The 2018 SXSW Conference and Festival is currently underway in Austin, Texas, and, so far, there has been no shortage of big-name celebrities gracing the red carpet.

In case you're not familiar, SXSW (which stands for South by Southwest) is a festival that aims to "celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries." Over the course of the 9-day event, there are film premieres, music events, comedy shows, Q&As, keynote speakers, and much more—there's a little bit of everything, which is why people love it.

While it's only day 3 of the 2018 festival, we've already been wowed by a selection of amazing fashions. From Jamie Chung's striped mini dress to Emily Blunt's sexy cutouts, these are just a few of our favorite looks so far.

On Saturday, Olivia Munn certainly didn't shy away from color at the premiere of A Vigilante, wearing a bold turquoise shirt dress with a matching belt. That same day, actress Dakota Fanning turned heads at the Informal & Candid Conversation with Female Leaders in Television, thanks to her bright red wrap dress.

However, not all the stars went for bold, colorful looks. Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Rachel Zoe kept things polished in a crisp white pantsuit and black dress shirt, while Leslie Mann attended the Blockers premiere in a casual T-shirt and jeans combo, topped with a long black blazer with sparkly lapels.

The festival is just getting started, and we can't wait to see all the great style moments that are yet to come.