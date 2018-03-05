Tiffany Haddish's Oscars Dress Honors Her Father’s African Roots

Did you see Tiffany Haddish on the 2018 Oscars red carpet?

The Girls Trip actress and Academy Awards presenter made quite the entrance in a gorgeous off-white embroidered dress with a matching floral black bolero and a gold piece of jewelry in her hair. Interestingly, Haddish wore the head-turning look not just for the sake of fashion, but in the name of family.

She wore the dress to pay homage to her late father’s home country, Eritrea. “He said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscar, to honor my people,” she told ABC’s Michael Strahan on the red carpet. “So I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.”

The actress said she planned to wear the dress at Alfre Woodard’s annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée party last week. “My stylist wants me to wear this handcrafted designer dress from somebody from America. Now, my father died last year, and my father told me, ‘You’re going to be a big star. I’m so proud of you. You’re going to go to all the best things. Always make sure you always represent my country. Make sure you represent your people. So I went to Eritrea, and I met like the number one designer there in Eritrea, and she made me this dress,” she told InStyle.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She added that she wanted to make the moment about honoring her father and that she doesn’t care what people think. “Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be disrespectful to the event, right? It’s a pretty dress. I got my titties out. My booty ain’t out. It ain’t see-through or anything. It’s elegant. I would think when it started, that’s the kind of dresses they wore back in the day. Not with all the embroidery and all that. But why not?”

RELATED: See All the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

Haddish made headlines last year for her hilarious portrayal in Girls Trip, a movie that many thought was snubbed during this year's awards season. In addition to talking about her dress, she told Straham she’d one day like to see Meryl Streep portray her mother on camera, perhaps even in a Girls Trip sequel. “I have not bumped into Meryl Streep yet, but I am looking for her and we will have a conversation,” she joked.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler