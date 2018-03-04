See All the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
InStyle Staff
Mar 04, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

You could have called the 90th annual Academy Awards historic months before Sunday night.

Before host Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage to officially kick off Hollywood’s biggest night, the world’s attention will be on what’s arguably the most important part of the event this year: the red carpet. Of course nominees like Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, and Saoirse Ronan will look phenomenal in designer dresses and jewels that cost more than a mortgage, however, we expect the looks to send social and political messages in response to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

VIDEO: 2018 Oscar Red Carpet Arrivals

At the 2018 Golden Globes, women and men banded together to wear black in solidarity against sexual harassment in the workplace. Will it be the main topic on everyone’s tongue?

Scroll down to see the best looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

1 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

in Armani Privé.

2 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

in Christian Dior.

3 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

4 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

in Chanel Haute Couture.

5 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gal Gadot

in a Givenchy gown and Tiffany & Co. Blue Book necklace.

6 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Salma Hayek

in Gucci.

7 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

8 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Viola Davis

in Michael Kors Collection.

9 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meryl Streep

in Dior Haute Couture.

10 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Laura Dern

in Calvin Klein.

11 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

in Louis Vuitton.

12 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Allison Janney

in a Reem Acra gown and carrying a Roger Vivier clutch.

13 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

in a custom Vera Wang gown and St. Vincent jewelry.

14 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Allison Williams

in Armani Privé.

15 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Zendaya

in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

16 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Laurie Metcalf 

17 of 66 Kevin Mazur

Saoirse Ronan

in Calvin Klein.

18 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lupita Nyong’o

in Atelier Versace.

19 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Helen Mirren

in Reem Acra.

20 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mary J. Blige

in Versace.

21 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish 2018 Oscars Lead

22 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Emily Blunt

in a Schiaparelli gown, Chopard jewels, Judith Leiber clutch, and Sophia Webster heels.

23 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sally Hawkins

24 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss

in Christian Dior.

25 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

in Zuhair Murad.

26 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Octavia Spencer 

in Brandon Maxwell.

27 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jane Fonda

in Balmain.

28 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

in Rodarte and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

29 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Judd

in a Badgley Mischka gown and Bulgari jewelry.

30 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Leslie Bibb

in J. Mendel.

31 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eiza Gonzalez

in Ralph Lauren.

32 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

33 of 66 GettyImages-927231618

Abbie Cornish

34 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beanie Feldstein

in Sachin & Babi.

35 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mira Sorvino

36 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zoey Deutch

in an Elie Saab gown, Tiffany & Co. jewels, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

37 of 66 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

38 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic

in a Georges Chakra gown Forevermark jewelry, and Alexandre Birman shoes.

39 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maria Menounos

40 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Carson

in Giambattista Valli.

41 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Molly Sims

42 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Samara Weaving

in Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

43 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Daniel Kaluuya

44 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Camila Alves

45 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty 

Matthew McConaughey

46 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Andra Day

47 of 66 Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Kelly Marie Tran

in Jenny Packham.

48 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Rippon

in Moschino.

49 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mirai Nagasu 

in Tadashi Shoji.

50 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele 

51 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maya Rudolph

52 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kristin Cavallari 

in a Pamella Roland gown, H. Stern jewels, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch.

53 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janet Mock

in a Christian Siriano dress and carrying Judith Leiber.

54 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Betty Gabriel

in Tony Ward.

55 of 66 Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Rita Moreno

56 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Common

in Giorgio Armani.

57 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda

58 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Haley Bennett 

59 of 66 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mahershala Ali 

60 of 66 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chadwick Boseman

in David Yurman jewels.

61 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

St. Vincent

62 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Armie Hammer

63 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Brad Goreski 

64 of 66 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

65 of 66 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Louise Roe

in Monique Lhuillier.

66 of 66 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

in Gabriela Hearst.

