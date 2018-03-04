See All the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals

You could have called the 90th annual Academy Awards historic months before Sunday night.

Before host Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage to officially kick off Hollywood’s biggest night, the world’s attention will be on what’s arguably the most important part of the event this year: the red carpet. Of course nominees like Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, and Saoirse Ronan will look phenomenal in designer dresses and jewels that cost more than a mortgage, however, we expect the looks to send social and political messages in response to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, women and men banded together to wear black in solidarity against sexual harassment in the workplace. Will it be the main topic on everyone’s tongue?

