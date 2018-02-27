Watch the Highlights from the 2018 Oscars

The 2018 Oscars were a night to remember. From host Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious antics to poignant pleas for diversity in film, the award show will be the talk of the town.

Kimmel opened up the show with a powerful monologue that addressed the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, going in on Harvey Weinstein. "What happened with Harvey and what's happening all over is long overdue ... if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. If we can do that, women will only have to deal with that every other place they go," he joked.

The host's opening monologue was far from the only time celebrities touched on the need for gender and racial diversity in film. Harvey Weinstein's victims united to plug Time's Up on stage, while Emma Stone called out the almost all-male best director nominees while presenting the award and Frances McDormand's acceptance speech had all the ladies (literally) on their feet.

Keep scrolling for the biggest highlights of the night.

1. Helen Mirren showed off the award for shortest speech of the night.

Jimmy Kimmel bribed winners to keep their acceptance speeches short by offering up a jet ski, and Helen Mirren showed it off game show-style.

2. Mary J. Blige delivered a powerful performance of “Mighty River.”

Blige, who is nominated for both best supporting actress and original song for Mudbound, belted out her nominated hit on stage.

3. Allison Janney won her first Oscar and joked, "I did it all by myself."

The I, Tonya star then admitted that it couldn't be farther from the truth.

4. Kimmel recruited A-listers to surprise unsuspecting movie goers.

The host invited fans to an advance screening of A Wrinkle in Time, and then brought some of Hollywood's heavyweights like Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Emily Blunt, Armie Hammer, and Ansel Elgort to surprise them with snacks.

5. Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph presented barefoot and in UGGs.

The funny ladies took off their heels to announce the winners of a few awards.

6. The women of Time's Up united on stage.

Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra—three women who publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct—teamed up to introduce a segment celebrating diversity in filmmaking.

7. Jennifer Lawrence made fun of her BFF Emma Stone.

Joking about last year's best picture mix-up, Kimmel told winners not to stand up right away when their name was called, just in case. J.Law then turned to laugh at Stone, who was on stage for La La Land when Moonlight was announced as the real winner of best picture at the 2017 Oscars.

8. Jordan Peele made history.

Peele became the first black screenwriter to win best original screenplay for his acclaimed film Get Out.

9. Keala Settle got choked up while performing "This Is Me."

The breakout star nailed her rendition of the Oscar-nominated song from The Greatest Showman.

10. Emma Stone called out the lack of gender equality in the best director nominees.

"These four men and Greta Gerwig," she said while introducing the nominees.

11. Frances McDormand won best actress and had all the female nominees stand with her.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star took home the Oscar and celebrated by honoring all of the women nominated in every category.