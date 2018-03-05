The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Oscars

Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images
Erin Lukas and Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 04, 2018 @ 7:15 pm

Since the Academy Awards is considered the biggest night in film, unforgettable celebrity beauty looks from the show's red carpet are pretty much a given.

The 2018 Oscars was no different, calling for Hollywood's biggest to wear hair and makeup looks of cinematic proportions. A few examples: Allison Williams's shimmery eyeshadow and Margot Robbie's wavy bob were award-worthy, must-see looks from the night.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

1 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Helen Mirren

The star paired her layered pixie cut with one of last year's biggest trends: monochromatic makeup. She wore rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks and a matching matte lip.  

2 of 20 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Allison Williams

The Get Out star styled her brunette lob with Old Hollywood waves—a signature on Oscars night. Williams's hairstylist Peter Lux prepped her hair by spraying Goldwell's Kerasilk Forming Shape Spray (goldwell.us) for added movement to her towel-dried hair. 

Shimmery rose gold eyeshadow was traced along her lower lashes and a metallic pink lip finished off her look. 

3 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Allison Janney

Side-swept bangs are back. The confirmation comes from Allison Janney on the Oscars red carpet. The Best Supporting Actress winner wore her hair in a low chignon, with her bangs swept to the side. For her makeup, she stuck to a subtle rosy color scheme with pink blush and Elizabeth Arden’s Plush Up Lip Gelato in Nude Fizz ($26; dermstore.com) on her lips. 

4 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern

A classic beauty look never fails to make an impact on the red carpet. Case in point: Dern’s retro, side-swept waves and soft teal smoky eye and rosy lipstick. Her makeup artist Simone Almekias-Siegl used several shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial ($49; sephora.com) on her lids, and lined Dern's upper eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty's Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Co(vert) ($24; sephora.com).

To ensure that her waves stayed in place the entire evening, celebrity hairstylist Creighton Bowman misted each section after it was curled with Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com).

5 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Nominated for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song in 2018, Mary J. Blige waltzed onto the Oscars red carpet wearing her platinum blonde pixie cut with a dramatic and chic pompadour, while she focused on lengthened and curled lashes and a glossy lip for her makeup. 

To give Blige lashes long enough to make you think that they're extensions, the singer's makeup artist D’Andre Michael applied a few coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty's Velvet Noir Mascara ($26; sephora.com) to her upper and lower lashes. 

6 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Viola Davis 

The star pulled her natural curls into a low ponytail. A classic smoky eye and nude lip gloss completed her red carpet beauty look. 

7 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Margot Robbie 

If you've yet to be convinced to get this year's hottest haircut, the new wavy bob that Robbie debuted on the red carpet is going to be the style that you screenshot and show your stylist this spring. Her stylist Bryce Scarlett sprayed the star's hair with Moroccanoil's Dry Texture Spray ($28; nordstrom.com) to break up her waves and add texture. The I, Tonya star kept her makeup soft and natural with groomed brows and pink blush and lipstick. 

8 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya 

Ever the beauty chameleon, you never know what beauty look Zendaya’s going to try on the red carpet. For the 2018 Oscars, she pulled her hair in a tight topknot at the crown of her head, and paired the updo with a plum smoky eye and neutral lipstick. Zendaya's makeup artist Sheika Daley mixed Charlotte TIlbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter ($44; nordstrom.com) and Magic Foundation ($44; nordstrom.com) together to give the actress' complexion a glowing, filter-like finish.

To create the knot, Unilever celebrity stylist, Ursala Stephen pulled the top section of Zendaya's hair into a ponytail and spritzed it with Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray ($4; walmart.com). She finished by bringing the bottom section of hair up and twisting the two pieces together. Once the knot was in place, Stephens sprayed it with TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth ($5; target.com) for extra hold. 

9 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence 

J-Law brought her Carrie Bradshaw-inspired curls to the 2018 Oscars. She also proved that you can, in fact, do a bold eye and lip at once. Lawrence went with a charcoal, winged-out smoky eye and brick red lip for her makeup. 

10 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Elisabeth Moss 

Moss's glam waves are always guaranteed to show up in award show beauty roundups. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin gave the classic look an unexpected twist by going with a bold fuchsia lipstick instead of red. The exact shade he used? Dior's new Lacquered Lipstick & Lacquered Plump in Neon Magenta. He matched the pop of color by applying Honest Beauty's Creme Blush in Truly Flirting ($18; dermstore.com) on the apples of her cheeks. 

11 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson 

Silver metallic eyeshadow and a plum lip complemented the Empire star’s sleek asymmetrical lob. Celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff started off the entire look with skin hydration before moving on to makeup. "Because Taraji's dress was Grecian and flowy, and showed lots of skin, I wanted to make sure she was glowing and moisturized from head to toe! I used Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion ($6; target.com)—made with deep healing moisturizers and Vaseline jelly, it was the perfect choice to show off her healthy, luminous skin," she said. 

Once her hair was flat-ironed, Henson's hairstylist Tymothe Wallace ran a touch of Oribe's Gold Lust Nourishing Oil ($55; nordstrom.com) through her strands for an extra glossy finish. 

12 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt

Blunt kept the romantic vibe of her pastel pleated dress going with soft, neutral makeup and a braided low bun. Laura Mercier Celebrity Makeup Artist Ambassador Jenn Streicher's lipstick shade of choice for the night? A combo of Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Vibe and Ruthless ($28 each; sephora.com). Streicher applied "Vibe" all over the lip, and used "Ruthless" on just the middle area. 

For extra insurance that the braided bun would hold up all night, Blunt's hairstylist Lani Reeves sprayed it with KMS HAIRSTAY Anti-Humidity Seal spray ($16; amazon.com). 

13 of 20 Kevin Mazur

Nicole Kidman

If the 2018 Oscars red carpet is any indication, you're going to see sleek hairstyles and center parts everywhere this season. Nicole Kidman is one of many celebs who broke out their flat irons before hitting the red carpet, but she made the look her own by tucking the front pieces behind her ears. The actress' stylist Kylee Heath blew her hair smooth using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com), and added & Other Stories Fullness Volume Powder at the roots for extra lift. 

14 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Gold wire was weaved throughout the Lupita Nyongo's braided updo, and really would you expect anything less than a memorable hairstyle from the star whose headband got its own Twitter account after it appeared on the 2015 Oscars red carpet? Nyong'o's stylist Vernon Francois prepped her hair by spritzing it with the Mist~Nourishing Water ($18; sephora.com) and Scalp Nourish~Ment Braids and Locs Spray ($24; sephora.com) from his haircare line to protect and hydrate her hair before blow-drying it. 

As for the actress' makeup, metallic navy eyeshadow was swept on Nyongo's lid and along the lower lash line. A swipe of neutral lip gloss completed the look. 

15 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

Robbie wasn't the only celeb to debut a new haircut on the 2018 Oscars red carpet, Academy-Award nominee Saorise Ronan also got a bob. The actress styled her new cut straight with a center part and her front pieces tucked behind her ears. Her stylist Adir Abergel used ghd's Gold Styler ($199; ghdhair.com) to achieve the sleek finish, and smoothed over flyaways by using a toothbrush to apply Virtue Labs Perfect Ending Split End Serum ($40; virtuelabs.com) to Ronan's hair. 

16 of 20 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Although straight hair was a popular choice on the Oscars red carpet this year, one celeb who we were surprised to see try the trend was Emma Stone, who usually opts for classic Old Hollywood waves or loose updos. For the 2018 Academy Awards, she wore her hair sleek with a a deep side part. Her stylist Mara Roszak ran Living Proof's No Frizz Nourishing Oil ($20; sephora.com) through her mid-lengths to ends for a shiny, flyaway-free finish. Pink monochromatic makeup matched her blazer's fuchsia belt. 

17 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

New trends are born on the red carpet, but Jennifer Garner's loose waves are an example of why some hairstyles are considered classic. Before taking hot tools to her hair, Garner's stylist Adir Abergel prepped her hair with Virtue Labs One For All 6-in-1 Styler ($36; virtuelabs.com) to create a strong, shiny base. 

Shimmery blue eyeshadow was traced along the actress' lower lash line to tie the shade of her dress into her beauty look.

18 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gal Gadot

Berry lipstick is always a popular choice on the red carpet. To achieve the color Gal Gadot wore, celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani layered Revlon Colorstay Lipliner in Wine and Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red ($5; target.com). To balance out the look, she wore her hair pulled back in a tight French twist. "Gal’s look tonight is inspired by her Givenchy silver gown and Tiffany diamond and aquamarine necklace—we decided to put the hair up so that we could really highlight the jewel!" said celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend. "The final look has an Art Deco feel—just a hint of 1920’s – without being costumey." Before curling the hair that was later pulled into a twist, Townsend misted on Dove Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($6; target.com) to protect her strands from the heat.

19 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gina Rodriquez 

If you want to know what highlighter makeup artist Carissa Fererri used to give Gina Rodriquez's glowing complexion its perfect glow, she didn't, in fact, use one. Instead, Ferarri mixed the champagne shade from Burt's Bees Eyeshadow Trio in Blooming Desert ($10; target.com) with the brand's Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment ($9; target.com), and applied it with her fingertips to the star's cheeks, down the middle of her now, and cupid's bow for a dewy finish. 

20 of 20 Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Celebrity makeup artist Jilliam Depsey created a glowing, luminous makeup look for Leslie Mann at the 2018 Oscars, consisting of gilded golden eyes, iridescent coral cheeks courtesy of Chantecaille's Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Emotion ($40; nordstrom.com), and a crimson red lip. 

