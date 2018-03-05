Inside the Hottest After-Parties of Oscar Night

What's better than getting to sit inside the 2018 Oscars? Well, mingling with the hottest celebrities right after.

After the 90th Academy Awards ceremony wrapped, winners like Allison Janney headed to all of the best Oscars after-parties to celebrate big time and raise a glass with their friends, family, and cast and crew. The evening kicked off at the 2018 Governors Ball—catch every second of the official Oscars after-party here—but given that this is Hollywood we're talking about, stars bounced from that first party to all the rest.

VIDEO: See All of the 2018 Oscars After-Party Arrivals

The Vanity Fair Oscar party, welcomed stars like Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington to Olympians like figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu. Overall, it was one fabulous night to remember.

Scroll down to see all the stars at the hottest 2018 Oscars after-parties.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler and Ericka Franklin