Inside the Hottest After-Parties of Oscar Night

What's better than getting to sit inside the 2018 Oscars? Well, mingling with the hottest celebrities right after.

After the 90th Academy Awards ceremony wrapped, winners like Allison Janney headed to all of the best Oscars after-parties to celebrate big time and raise a glass with their friends, family, and cast and crew. The evening kicked off at the 2018 Governors Ball—catch every second of the official Oscars after-party here—but given that this is Hollywood we're talking about, stars bounced from that first party to all the rest.

VIDEO: See All of the 2018 Oscars After-Party Arrivals

The Vanity Fair Oscar party, welcomed stars like Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington to Olympians like figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu. Overall, it was one fabulous night to remember.

Scroll down to see all the stars at the hottest 2018 Oscars after-parties.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler and Ericka Franklin

1 of 37 Jon Kopaloff

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2 of 37 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
3 of 37 John Shearer/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
4 of 37 Jon Kopaloff

Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
5 of 37 John Shearer/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
6 of 37 John Shearer/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
7 of 37 John Shearer/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
8 of 37 George Pimentel

Emma Watson

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
9 of 37 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
10 of 37 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Olympians Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
11 of 37 George Pimentel

Russell Wilson and Ciara

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
12 of 37 Taylor Hill

Ashley Graham

at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
13 of 37 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
14 of 37 Jon Kopaloff

Danai Gurira

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
15 of 37 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Elton John and David Furnish

“I started this 26 years ago,” John said moments before the beginning of his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. As the singer sat backstage, with his husband David Furnish by his side, he spoke of his long-term goals for the affair noting, “We hope to have an end of aids in 2030, by which time I’ll be 83. We will never stop having this party.”

16 of 37 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Judith Light

"I’ve been here many many years. I’m a devotee to Elton [John] and David [Furnish] and Scott Campbell who runs the organization. When you see a night like tonight we are reminded that this is about humanity and story telling and what artists do to change a culture," Light told us at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party.

17 of 37 Amanda Edwards

Bellamy Young

“You come here and it feels like a Hollywood prom. Everyone’s in a good mood because the food is great and music is hot, but at the end of the day, it makes a difference for many people in the world. So I am in awe of what Elton and David have done," Young told us at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party.

18 of 37 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Christoph Waltz

at Mercedez-Benz USA's official viewing party.
19 of 37 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

at Mercedez-Benz USA's official viewing party.
20 of 37 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

at Mercedez-Benz USA's official viewing party.
21 of 37 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
22 of 37 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kate Upton

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
23 of 37 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
24 of 37 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
25 of 37 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
26 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
27 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
28 of 37 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
29 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
30 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Halle Berry

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
31 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Allison Janney

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
32 of 37 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
33 of 37 John Shearer/Getty Images

Emma Stone

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
34 of 37 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
35 of 37 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
36 of 37 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
37 of 37 Taylor Hill

Amanda Seyfried VF After Party

at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Oscar de la Renta.

