Kylie Jenner Just Made a Surprise Appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Forget buzzy couples like Arianna and Pete Davidson, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, or hell, even Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle (more on their cringe-worthy romance, here). The pair we’ve been low-key shipping for years? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. They don't exactly keep a low-profile, but we haven’t seen these two make an official red carpet appearance since the Met Gala in May, and now, they caught everyone’s attention at the 2018 MTV VMAs. While Jenner didn't technically walk the red carpet with her guy, she did made a head-turning appearance in a white double-breasted blazer that doubled as a dress and included a bedazzled belt styled with strappy silver heels.

in Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jenner and Scott must have hired a baby sitter for the big night. They’re parents to baby girl Stormi Webster, who Jenner gave birth to in February, and we imagine she turned to any of her famous sister moms — Kim, Khloé or Kourtney — for a little help.

So what’s going on with these two? For now, we know that they’re living their life, enjoying lavish 21st birthday parties and obviously making appearances at major awards shows. But just last week, photos of them shopping at a luxury jewelry store in Calabasas, Calif., sparked rumors that these two are planning to become, or are already, engaged.

Theo Wargo

In a July cover interview for GQ, they talked not only about first meeting at Coachella 2017, but about keeping their relationship private. Apparently, Jenner prefers to keep it cool and stay away from his work. “I know he doesn't like the attention. That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing,” she said.

Tonight, though, they did their own thing together.