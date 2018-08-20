Why Isn't Beyoncé at the 2018 MTV VMAs? 

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards had plenty of star power, despite being on an eyebrow-raising Monday evening (apparently every Sunday was full).

There was Jennifer Lopez, who was there to accept the Video Vanguard Award, the highest honor of the night. There was Ariana Grande, who was there to perform songs from her newly released album, Sweetener. And there was Nicki Minaj, performing remotely for the crowd.

But still, not everyone we expected to make a cameo ended up showing up. The VMAs seemed to have it all, but it sadly didn't have Beyoncé. With a tour to co-headline — On The Run II stops in Columbia, South Carolina, tomorrow — she and Jay-Z skipped out on the show, even though Beyoncé's been known to fit just about everything into her schedule. Who could forget when she packed in a pregnancy announcement and a performance? Or, when she decided to announce a tour and perform at the Super Bowl?

But much to fans' surprise, Beyoncé was a no show when it came time for celebs to hit the red carpet. She and Jay-Z are nominated for several awards tonight, so it looks like someone else will have to accept the Moon Person in their honor if they take anything home. Together, the Carters are nominated for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip Hop Video.

Fans were prepared for the let-down, but still held out hope that Queen Bey and Jay would grace the event with their presence.

yawn, where Bey and Jay at?? #VMAs — 𝓷𝓸𝓻𝓶𝓪𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓬𝓮²⁰¹⁸ 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@shspooked) August 21, 2018

Bey and Jay’s looks for tonight’s VMAs red carpet😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/JOosDSKsbz — meme. (@jemimaaaaa__) August 21, 2018

Well i know Jay and Bey are not gonna be on the red carpet but i hope they will attend the #VMAs... 😐 — Harshida✨ (@iheart_rani) August 20, 2018

Ah well. Maybe next year.