The Most Popular Baby Names of 2018 Are Totally Inspired by the Royals

Are people naming their children Stormi and Chicago? Not so fast.

Names.org unveiled its list of the 10 most popular baby names in 2018 and to the surprise of no one, it looks like everyone’s looking to keep it classic. According to the data, the list is put together by assessing Social Security information to see what names have been used recently, plus what people are clicking on over at the website. This summer, the Social Security office will release its official list of what was popular in 2017, but this is what's expected for 2018.

So what made the list? For girls, the name Olivia returns to once again claim the top spot. And while other similar names have made the cut before, we were excited to see that people may be taking inspiration from the British royal family. Specifically, Charlotte reached No. 4, meaning people are likely turning to Princess Charlotte's cute pics and outings for research.

Her dad, Prince William, might also be inspiring moms and dads. The name William reached the fifth spot on the list of most popular names for boys.

See the full list of the most popular predicted boy and girl names in 2018 below.

Girls:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Harper Amelia Evelyn

Boys:

Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver William James Elijah Lucas Mason Michael