Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscars Weekend

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Mar 04, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Hollywood's most glamorous night will finally kick off on Sunday when celebrities step out for the 2018 Oscars. Yes, this year's nominees are on fire. Yes, we'll be carefully dissecting every single red carpet look. And yes, we still have a lot of questions about how stars will react to E! Live from the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest amid sexual harassment allegations.

But first, we had to bring you the best of the parties that happen days before anyone prepares to take home any Academy Award. Chanel welcomed friends of the brand like Kiernan Shipka and Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to a party in celebration of the brand's Chanel Beauty House and @WeLoveCoco Instagram community, where beauty lovers will come together to chat about hair and makeup. There, the stars of celebrity kids like Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone (yep, Sylvester's daughters) made appearances alongside models like Cindy Crawford.

RELATED: The 2018 Oscar Nominees

Diane von Furstenberg hosted a luncheon to raise a glass to all the female Oscar nominees. Laura Dern, Miranda Kerr, and Ava DuVernay joined the beloved designer. And actress Alfre Woodard celebrated women of color at her 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, where she welcomed guests like Mary J. Blige, Gabourey Sidibe, and Rosario Dawson. There, Woodard explained what she loves about the annual party.

“It flies in the face of what the world thinks of us, thinks of women, thinks of women actors, and it flies in the face of those that would pit all of us as if we’re in competition for two friggin' roles that says black woman,” Woodard told InStyle. “It flies in the face that people think that women don’t naturally love and support each other.

Scroll down to see the best parties of 2018 Oscars weekend.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler

1 of 59 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.

2 of 59 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Allison Janney

at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.

3 of 59 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.

4 of 59 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

at Cadillac's 2018 Oscars party.

5 of 59 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler and Emmy Rossum

at Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
6 of 59 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Mena Suvari

at Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
7 of 59 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Amber Tamblyn, Constance Wu, Elaine Welteroth, Padma Lakshmi, Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, Chelsea Handler, and Emily's List President Stephanie Schriock

at Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch
8 of 59 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn

at Emily's List's "Resist, Run, Win" pre-Oscars brunch.
9 of 59 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipa and Ava Phillippe

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.

10 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
11 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
12 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Sasha Lane

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
13 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
14 of 59 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
15 of 59 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Clara McGregor

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
16 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco. e
17 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
18 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
19 of 59 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
20 of 59 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tove Lo

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
21 of 59 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

at the Chanel Beauty House cocktail party in celebration of @WeLoveCoco.
22 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Alfre Woodard, Regina Hall, Aisha Tyler, and Rosario Dawson

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
23 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
24 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Margaret Avery, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yolanda Ross, and Danai Gurira

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
25 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Margaret Avery and Rosario Dawson

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
26 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Gabourey Sidibe, Jada Pinkett Smith, LaTanya Richardson, Janelle Monaé, and Amandla Stenberg

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
27 of 59 Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Mary J. Blige, Amandla Stenberg, and Rosario Dawson

at Alfre Woodard 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, presented by Morgan Stanley.
28 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Laura Dern

at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
29 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

with a Linjer crossbody at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.

30 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
31 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay and Diane von Furstenberg

at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
32 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
33 of 59 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

at Diane von Furstenberg's luncheon honoring the 2018 female Oscars nominees.
34 of 59 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris. 

35 of 59 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris. 

36 of 59 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones and Connie Britton

at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris. 

37 of 59 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross

at a women in Hollywood event hosted by Belvedere Vodka and Lancôme Paris. 

38 of 59 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
39 of 59 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
40 of 59 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Heather Graham

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
41 of 59 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Camilla Belle

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
42 of 59 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
43 of 59 Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Gabrielle Union

at Common's Toast to the Arts: Presented by Remy Martin party.
44 of 59 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Viola Davis

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
45 of 59 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
46 of 59 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
47 of 59 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Lea Michelle

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
48 of 59 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez and Julianne Hough

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
49 of 59 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie

at the 11th Annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar cocktail party.
50 of 59 Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Mary J. Blige

at Common's Toast to the Arts: Presented by Remy Martin party.
51 of 59 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
52 of 59 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Edgar Ramírez

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
53 of 59 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
54 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
55 of 59 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
56 of 59 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
57 of 59 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
58 of 59 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.
59 of 59 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

at Chanel's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.

