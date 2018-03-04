Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscars Weekend

Hollywood's most glamorous night will finally kick off on Sunday when celebrities step out for the 2018 Oscars. Yes, this year's nominees are on fire. Yes, we'll be carefully dissecting every single red carpet look. And yes, we still have a lot of questions about how stars will react to E! Live from the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest amid sexual harassment allegations.

But first, we had to bring you the best of the parties that happen days before anyone prepares to take home any Academy Award. Chanel welcomed friends of the brand like Kiernan Shipka and Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to a party in celebration of the brand's Chanel Beauty House and @WeLoveCoco Instagram community, where beauty lovers will come together to chat about hair and makeup. There, the stars of celebrity kids like Scarlet Rose and Sophia Rose Stallone (yep, Sylvester's daughters) made appearances alongside models like Cindy Crawford.

Diane von Furstenberg hosted a luncheon to raise a glass to all the female Oscar nominees. Laura Dern, Miranda Kerr, and Ava DuVernay joined the beloved designer. And actress Alfre Woodard celebrated women of color at her 9th annual Oscars Sistahs Soirée, where she welcomed guests like Mary J. Blige, Gabourey Sidibe, and Rosario Dawson. There, Woodard explained what she loves about the annual party.

“It flies in the face of what the world thinks of us, thinks of women, thinks of women actors, and it flies in the face of those that would pit all of us as if we’re in competition for two friggin' roles that says black woman,” Woodard told InStyle. “It flies in the face that people think that women don’t naturally love and support each other.

Scroll down to see the best parties of 2018 Oscars weekend.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler