See All the Celebrities Inside the 2018 Governors Ball, the Official Oscars After-Party

Jonathan Borge
Mar 05, 2018 @ 3:00 am

Think your favorite stars head home right after the Oscars? Think again.

As usual, celebrities and big-time winners didn't prepare to take a limo home and go to bed after host Jimmy Kimmel wished everyone a good night. Instead, they flocked from L.A.'s Dolby Theater to the Ray Dolby Ballroom, home of the 2018 Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party. There, the actresses, writers, directors, producers, and movie geniuses who were lucky enough to take home an Academy Award not only get to raise a glass of champagne to celebrate, but also get their Oscar engraved.

In addition, the party, which welcomes about 1,500 guests, is catered by none other than beloved chef Wolfgang Puck, who whips up over 30 different types of dishes with his team. Any time a waiter walked in with truffle mac and cheese, people ran over to the tray and grabbed it very quickly. Of all the food there, that was the clear hit.

Need to see who made it to the big party? Scroll down to see all of the celebrities at the 2018 Governors Ball.

Allison Janney

Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg

Laura Dern

Jordan Peele

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

Helen Mirren

Mary J. Blige and Kobe Bryant

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd

Frances McDormand

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

Timothée Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet

The Call Me by Your Name actor posed with his sister inside and told InStyle of his movie's best adapted screenplay win that evening: "It was an amazing feeling, and I’m so happy for James Ivory and the rest of the cast and crew too."

Wolfgang Puck

