The Highest-Earning Actress of 2018 Didn't Even Make Last Year's Top 10

Forbes’s annual ranking of the world’s highest earning actresses is finally here, and, well, it looks a lot like last year’s list: all white and all-American.

Though the list doesn’t change a whole lot year-to-year, it’s interesting to note how interchangeable the positions are. For instance, 2017’s highest grossing actress, Emma Stone, didn’t make the 2018 list — the bulk of her earnings the year prior were due to her Academy Award-winning performance in La La Land. Without a major blockbuster in 2018, Stone didn’t even make the top 10. (Her next project, Netflix's Maniac, is due out in September.)

Most of the ladies who regularly appear on the list follow suit — they owe the majority of their yearly earnings to one film. Others, like Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, can attribute their consistently high paydays to big name endorsement deals.

Without further ado, here’s this year’s top ten highest-earning actresses:

10. Gal Gadot ($10 million)

9. Melissa McCarthy ($12 million)

8. Cate Blanchett ($12.5 million)

7. Julia Roberts ($13 million)

6. Mila Kunis ($16 million)

5. Reese Witherspoon ($16.5 million)

4. Jennifer Lawrence ($18 million)

3. Jennifer Aniston ($19.5 million)

2. Angelina Jolie ($28 million)

1. Scarlett Johansson ($40.5 million)

Johansson, who failed to make the top 10 last year, quadrupled her 2017 earnings in 2018, mostly due to her role of Black Widow in the Avengers franchise. The actress also made headlines in 2018 for her controversial casting as a transgender man in the film Rub & Tug, which she has since withdrawn from after facing backlash.

Top 2017 earners Emma Watson, Amy Adams, and Charlize Theron all dropped off the list this year.

P.S. How gloriously 2005 is the unspoken ranking rivalry between no. 2 and no. 3?