We humbly invite you to pause your TV screens (or computer screens, we see you Netflix and Hulu people) and take a moment to acknowledge the people who create awesome television. The movers, the shakers, and the Handmaid's Tale makers themselves are all pausing their binge watching to acknowledge the greats of the past year at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Before anyone can accept a trophy when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET though, they've got to literally walk the walk on the show's red carpet. Emmys fashion is always full of surprises, with memorable highs and low lows, but we'll let you judge this year's outfits for yourself.

VIDEO: The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Best Looks of Them All

Scroll through some of our favorite Emmys red carpet looks from the entire evening below.