Every Killer Look You Missed On the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

By Alexandra Whittaker
Updated Sep 17, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Christopher Polk/NBC

We humbly invite you to pause your TV screens (or computer screens, we see you Netflix and Hulu people) and take a moment to acknowledge the people who create awesome television. The movers, the shakers, and the Handmaid's Tale makers themselves are all pausing their binge watching to acknowledge the greats of the past year at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Before anyone can accept a trophy when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET though, they've got to literally walk the walk on the show's red carpet. Emmys fashion is always full of surprises, with memorable highs and low lows, but we'll let you judge this year's outfits for yourself.

Scroll through some of our favorite Emmys red carpet looks from the entire evening below.

Jessica Biel

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Ralph & Russo, Repossi jewelry, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Chrissy Teigen

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Zuhair Murad and Tyler Ellis.

Scarlett Johansson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
in Balmain and Nikos Koulis jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross

John Shearer/Getty Images
in Valentino, Repossi, and Tamara Mellon.

Mandy Moore

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Rodarte.

Tiffany Haddish

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
in Prabal Gurung and Brian Atwood shoes.

Kristen Bell

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Solace London, Forevermark Diamonds, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Issa Rae

Jeff Kravitz
in a Vera Wang jumpsuit, Piaget jewelry, and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Millie Bobby Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Keri Russell

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Zuhair Murad and Tyler Ellis.

Laura Dern

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

in Piaget jewelry. 

Connie Britton

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Sachin and Babi.

Penélope Cruz

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

in Chanel Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski.

Regina King

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Christian Siriano.

Alexis Bledel

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Delpozo and Alexandre Birman shoes.

Sandra Oh

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Ralph and Russo.

Sarah Paulson

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
in Oscar de la Renta, Tyler Ellis, and Tiffany & Co.

Tina Fey

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Elie Saab and Oscar Heyman jewelry.

Claire Foy

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images
in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Kwiat jewelry.

Elisabeth Moss

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Vera Wang.

Dakota Fanning

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

in Christian Dior.

Aidy Bryant

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
in Tanya Taylor.

Constance Wu

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
in Jason Wu and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Emilia Clarke

Frazer Harrison

in Christian Dior.

Evan Rachel Wood

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Altuzarra, Fred Leighton jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Allison Janney

Todd Williamson/NBC

in Jared Lehr jewelry. 

Allison Brie

Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images
in Miu Miu and Bvlgari jewelry.

Kate McKinnon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
in Alexander Wang, Roberto Coin, and Stuart Weitzman.

Megan Mullally

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images
in Oscar de la Renta, Tiffany & Co, and Chloe Gosselin heels.

Yara Shahidi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
in Gucci and Forevermark Diamonds.

