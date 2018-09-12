Every Killer Look You Missed On the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet
We humbly invite you to pause your TV screens (or computer screens, we see you Netflix and Hulu people) and take a moment to acknowledge the people who create awesome television. The movers, the shakers, and the Handmaid's Tale makers themselves are all pausing their binge watching to acknowledge the greats of the past year at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Before anyone can accept a trophy when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET though, they've got to literally walk the walk on the show's red carpet. Emmys fashion is always full of surprises, with memorable highs and low lows, but we'll let you judge this year's outfits for yourself.
VIDEO: The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Best Looks of Them All
Scroll through some of our favorite Emmys red carpet looks from the entire evening below.
Jessica Biel
in Ralph & Russo, Repossi jewelry, Tyler Ellis clutch, and Jimmy Choo heels.
Chrissy Teigen
in Zuhair Murad and Tyler Ellis.
Scarlett Johansson
in Balmain and Nikos Koulis jewelry.
Tracee Ellis Ross
in Valentino, Repossi, and Tamara Mellon.
Mandy Moore
in Rodarte.
Tiffany Haddish
in Prabal Gurung and Brian Atwood shoes.
Kristen Bell
in Solace London, Forevermark Diamonds, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Issa Rae
in a Vera Wang jumpsuit, Piaget jewelry, and Tamara Mellon shoes.
Millie Bobby Brown
in Calvin Klein by Appointment.
Keri Russell
in Zuhair Murad and Tyler Ellis.
Laura Dern
in Piaget jewelry.
Connie Britton
in Sachin and Babi.
Penélope Cruz
in Chanel Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski.
Regina King
in Christian Siriano.
Alexis Bledel
in Delpozo and Alexandre Birman shoes.
Sandra Oh
in Ralph and Russo.
Sarah Paulson
in Oscar de la Renta, Tyler Ellis, and Tiffany & Co.
Tina Fey
in Elie Saab and Oscar Heyman jewelry.
Claire Foy
in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Kwiat jewelry.
Elisabeth Moss
in Vera Wang.
Dakota Fanning
in Christian Dior.
Aidy Bryant
in Tanya Taylor.
Constance Wu
in Jason Wu and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Emilia Clarke
in Christian Dior.
Evan Rachel Wood
in Altuzarra, Fred Leighton jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Allison Janney
in Jared Lehr jewelry.
Allison Brie
in Miu Miu and Bvlgari jewelry.
Kate McKinnon
in Alexander Wang, Roberto Coin, and Stuart Weitzman.
Megan Mullally
Rachel Brosnahan
in Oscar de la Renta, Tiffany & Co, and Chloe Gosselin heels.
Yara Shahidi
in Gucci and Forevermark Diamonds.