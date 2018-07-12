The 2018 Emmy Nominations Are in, but Did Your Favorites Make the Cut?

Come one, come all, Netflix and good ol' fashioned television watchers alike, because TV show awards season is right around the corner. It might feel like the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 are far away, but on Thursday, Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold kicked off the countdown by revealing this year's Emmy nominees. So buckle up.

Before the list was revealed, there was much talk about The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones being the favorites to take home Emmy trophies, but now we have concrete nomination numbers to back that up.

Who will take home the most Emmys this year? As of now, it's anyone's game. Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will walk everyone through the show in September, but before they don fancy suits and share their jokes with the world, take a scroll through the nominees below and see if your favorites made the cut.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Ed Harris, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Matt Smith, The Crown

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Dianna Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Hones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

William H. Macy, Shameless

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamelon Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullally, Will and Grace

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Television Movie

The Tale

USS Callister: Black Mirror

Paterno

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister, Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Edgar Ramírez, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ricky Martin, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Finn Wittrock, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Merritt Wever, Godless

Judith Light, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum

Outstanding Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Project Runway

American Ninja Warrior

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Saturday Night Live

Portlandia

Drunk History

Tracey Ullman’s Show

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Outstanding Reality Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

W. Kamau Bell, United States of America

Watch Michael Che and Colin Jost host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sept. 17.