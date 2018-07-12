The 2018 Emmy Nominations Are in, but Did Your Favorites Make the Cut?

Come one, come all, Netflix and good ol' fashioned television watchers alike, because TV show awards season is right around the corner. It might feel like the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 are far away, but on Thursday, Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold kicked off the countdown by revealing this year's Emmy nominees. So buckle up.
Before the list was revealed, there was much talk about The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones being the favorites to take home Emmy trophies, but now we have concrete nomination numbers to back that up.
Who will take home the most Emmys this year? As of now, it's anyone's game. Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will walk everyone through the show in September, but before they don fancy suits and share their jokes with the world, take a scroll through the nominees below and see if your favorites made the cut.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Ed Harris, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Matt Smith, The Crown
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Dianna Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Hones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Silicon Valley
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
William H. Macy, Shameless
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamelon Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will and Grace
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Television Movie
The Tale
USS Callister: Black Mirror
Paterno
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister, Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Edgar Ramírez, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ricky Martin, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Finn Wittrock, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Merritt Wever, Godless
Judith Light, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Mirror: Black Museum
Outstanding Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Project Runway
American Ninja Warrior
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Saturday Night Live
Portlandia
Drunk History
Tracey Ullman’s Show
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Outstanding Reality Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
W. Kamau Bell, United States of America
