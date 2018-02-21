All the Celebrities Who Wore White Roses at the 2018 BRIT Awards

The Grammys may be dubbed “music’s biggest night” but across the pond in the U.K., it’s all about the Brit Awards.

Before hosts Conor Maynard and Yasmin Evans welcomed the hottest musician’s to the O2 London on Wednesday, nominees like Ed Sheeran hit the red carpet looking ready to each take the top prize home. Certainly, Rita Ora (in Ralph & Russo) and Dua Lipa brought the pouf in enormous tulle gowns, but it wasn't their over-the-top looks that spoke the loudest. Instead, it was the stars who carried white roses on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up movement and putting an end to sexual harassment. At the Grammys, musicians sent a similar same message. The move comes at a time when public figures in the U.K. like Emma Watson are using their platform to take the #MeToo movement global.

VIDEO: Dua Lipa On White Roses At The Brit Awards

Up next, we’re keeping an eye on what performers like Justin Timberlake and Rita Ora will wear on stage, not to mention what they’ll all change into for the parade of late-night after-parties. Scroll down for the best red carpet looks from the 2018 Brit Awards.