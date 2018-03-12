Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Officially Touring Together Once More

Do you remember just how epic Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2014 On the Run tour was? She hit the stage in sexy Versace and Givenchy bodysuits, and the married duo together lit up stadiums worldwide with hits from her self-titled Beyoncé and his Magna Carta Holy Grail albums. “Drunk in Love” was the song of the year. Here’s a reminder:

Now, the music superstars are gearing up to tour together, though the official announcement was just as drama-filled as their relationship. Last week, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of tour dates shared on Beyoncé’s official Facebook page and Ticketmaster pages. Complex caught a screenshot of the Facebook page, and we see the Beyoncé & Jay-Z – On the Run 2 dates scheduled for July 30 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

As with all secretive things in the world of Bey and Jay, the posts were quickly deleted, and fans on Twitter proceeded to freak out.

Beyoncé and jay z are about to announce the on the run 2 stadium tour ! Me and my bank account is not ready pic.twitter.com/mVtE2MiPy3 — Teddy Mykaels (@IamTeddyMykaels) March 5, 2018

I need this alleged On the Run 2 tour to be fake. For the sake of my tax return and health of my bank account. pic.twitter.com/3C3XtWZCTZ — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) March 5, 2018

When Jay and Bey posted On the Run 2 presale tickets but then deleted pic.twitter.com/v10nPgGD6B — Thugnificent 💕 (@illostrator) March 5, 2018

But on Monday, March 12, Queen Bey announced the tour for real with three Instagram posts, one of which is a video with behind-the-scenes footage from their personal (and professional) relationship.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

The timing of the tour makes sense. Beyoncé is gearing up to headline Coachella in April and has been sharing photos of her rehearsals plus a new healthy vegan diet.

They’ve also each released music since. Queen Bey dropped and toured Lemonade, while Jay-Z had 4:44. Together, they appeared in a video for Jay’s “Family Feud” and once more joined forces for DJ Khaled’s “Top Off.”

The announcement of a tour could come coupled with news of new music—and it’s been rumored for years that these two have a joint album up their sleeves. Could they be getting ready to drop 2018’s best record or, better yet, reinterpret the Bonnie and Clyde personas they took on for the first On the Run show? A next-level Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert is exactly what we need right now.