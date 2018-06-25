See the Best Looks from the 2018 BET Awards Red Carpet

Why wear one color when you can just wear them all? That’s what Janelle Monáe—who usually sticks to a strict black-and-white color palette—did on Sunday at the 2018 BET Awards, where she hit the red carpet in a rainbow-covered Nicolas Jebran gown with an embellished bodice and a matching rainbow clutch. Though the show was at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater, she could have easily been master of ceremonies at New York’s Pride parade with this look.

Also on the carpet? Nicki Minaj, Ashanti, Tyra Banks, Amber Rose, and Blac Chyna, all of whom hit the carpet in wildly sparkly dresses with cutouts for days. Beyoncé notably was not there, but her queenly presence was felt nonetheless. She received the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and this year became the star with the most BET Awards nominations and wins. Meanwhile, host Jamie Foxx hit the carpet with his daughter Corinne. (No, Foxx’s rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes was nowhere to be found.)

Twitter lit up with commentary about Minaj’s performance, but the red carpet is what we paid the closest attention to. Scroll down to see the best looks of the night.