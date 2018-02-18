See All the Gorgeous 2018 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Looks

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Alicia Brunker
Feb 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

The British equivalent of America's Academy Awards, aka the BAFTAs, proved to be just as glamorous as its stateside counterpart. As expected, actresses, royals, and all-encompassing powerhouses gilded down the red carpet showing their support for sexual assault victims in head-to-toe black, with a few exceptions. Similar to this year's Golden Globes, fashion choices had an impactful message that extended beyond a designer label.

At Royal Albert Hall in London, our favorite stars stood in solidarity with survivors, putting their trademark twist on the monochromatic color palette. From Angelina Jolie, who opted to show some serious skin with not only a thigh-high slit, but also an off-the-shoulder silhouette, to Salma Hayek's crystal-embroidered black wrap dress.

VIDEO: Watch the Glamorous BAFTA Red Carpet Arrivals

Scroll below to see the most stunning red carpet looks of the evening.

1 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Salma Hayek

Advertisement
2 of 15 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

3 of 15 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Advertisement
4 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margot Robbie

with a Roger Vivier clutch.

Advertisement
5 of 15 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Lily James

Advertisement
6 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Natalie Dormer

Advertisement
7 of 15 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Advertisement
8 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Advertisement
9 of 15 Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Advertisement
10 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

Advertisement
11 of 15 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Advertisement
12 of 15 Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts

Advertisement
13 of 15 Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

Advertisement
14 of 15 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara

Advertisement
15 of 15 Yui Mok - PA Images/Getty Images

Naomie Harris

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!