Lady Gaga, Solange, and Ellen Take Home the Internet’s Highest Honor

The 2017 Webby Award winners are here, honoring people who know how to use the Internet better way than your mom does, and some of our favorite stars made the list. Lady Gaga, Solange, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and more have received the “Internet’s highest honor.”

Solange takes home the big Webby Special Achievement Award for her “extraordinary use of the Internet to support fellow artists, especially artists of color,” while the Women’s March won Social Movement of the Year for “using the Internet to embolden a major social uprising and awakening.”

Some of our favorite TV shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Game of Thrones, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! were given awards for their social presence, while Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool took home three honors for Best Social Media Campaign, Best Social Content and Marketing, and Best Digital Campaign. Meanwhile, one of 2017’s hottest stars, Lady Gaga, won three awards for “The Lady Gaga + Intel Performance.”

The winners will be celebrated at the 2017 Webby Awards on May 15, hosted by Joel McHale. Head over to webbyawards.com to see the full list of honorees.