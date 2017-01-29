Watch the 2017 SAG Awards Red Carpet on the People & EW Live Stream

Award show season is in full swing, and what better way is there to spend your Sunday night than watching the 2017 SAG Awards? On Jan. 29, the hottest stars in TV and movies will walk the red carpet in their most glam attire in preparation for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the hottest ticket of the night is right here on your computer screen.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, get a front-row look at the action with the People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT's red carpet live show. Streaming in the screen above, the show will feature the night's biggest news and hottest fashion from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and you don't even need a cable box.

The livestream will give fans a look behind-the-scenes at the show, which presents 13 awards for acting in film and television. With stylish stars like Brie Larson, Janelle Monáe, and Millie Bobby Brown confirmed to present during the show, the red carpet is sure to be filled with gorgeous fashion and beauty moments all night long. Plus, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda will make an appearance to present the Life Achievement Award to their former 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin.

Tune in to the action in the video above, or watch it on the People / Entertainment Weekly Network. Happy streaming!