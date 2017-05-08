The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

From designer duds to parody performances and pyrotechnics, the stars were out in full effect for Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Host Adam Devine kicked the proceedings off right with an all-star tribute to Beauty and the Beast featuring Haillee Steinfeld as Belle and Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts. From there, performances by Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and Noah Cyrus kept things moving from one history-making award to the next, including Emma Watson's win for the first-ever gender-neutral acting award and Taraji P. Henson's moving acceptance speech for her "Best Fight Against the System Award"—both of which are sure to inspire generations of actors to come. Oh, and the 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things reunions will have us smiling for days.

But then again, not everything unfolded in front of the cameras. From star-studded run-ins and adorable fan-girl moments, scroll down to see the best social media moments from the 2017 MTV Movie Awards:

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

13 reasons to see #snatchedmovie A post shared by @amyschumer on May 7, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Thank you so much MTV for the very generous Generation Award. You were all there from the beginning... and will always inspire us to reach higher. All love. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 7, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Thank you. XOXO A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️love ya pops A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on May 7, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

So proud of everyone who worked on @Stranger_Things and shout out to @milliebbrown for her win. So thankful for it all. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) May 8, 2017

Literally the only group of people that legit made me star struck - cast of #strangerthings @mtv pic.twitter.com/5SsEXO5iNI — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 8, 2017

when u eat a few extra platanitos just to have side boob thank u @Jesus @Diosito 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GSqaqpjOVQ — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 8, 2017

RELATED: 7 Memorable Moments You May Have Missed at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Always fan boy out too much when 0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣'s around. Great to run into the #StrangerThings crew- even BETTER- handing @milliebobbybrown her 🍿. #mtvawards A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on May 7, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 7, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

✨#gucci down to the socks ✨ @jasonbolden ✨ M T V A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

👑Big sis l👀king like a queen 👑 #mtv A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 7, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Do you guys like my new Tramp stamp? I got it commentate the big opening number for the @Mtv Movie & Tv awards! It starts in like 30mins. Get there!! A post shared by Adam Devine (@andybovine) on May 7, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

What a memorable evening!