We Have Ruth Negga to Thank for the Chicest Brunch Outfit Inspo

Ruth Negga may be in the midst of her first big awards season, but the Loving star was nothing but laid-back and calm as she attended the Independent Spirit Awards Nominees brunch ahead of the Golden Globes Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ever the statement-making fashionista, the actress, who is nominated for a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award, took things down a notch as she enjoyed the event with friends at Boa Steakhouse, but still stuck to her stylishly chic roots, opting for an off-the-shoulder taupe Valentino top, white Isabel Marant wide leg trousers, and a gold metallic Saint Laurent crossbody bag.

Negga, who wore her hair in her signature coiffed curls, told InStyle the awards season experience has been "amazing" so far, adding, "Everyone has been really complimentary and kind. I have a really good team around me who is dressing me spectacularly and hiding the dark circles (laughs). So, yeah, it's great. I really enjoy wearing gowns from houses that I've admired since I was a young girl."

Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown co-hosted the brunch, where guests were greeted by waiters holding trays of mimosas and Bloody Mary cocktails. Attendees enjoyed a buffet-style meal stacked with waffles, bacon, herb crusted salmon, eggs Benedict, and also were treated to glasses of Landmark Wines Overlook Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, along with mini bottles of Fiji Water.

As the awards presentation began, Annette Bening, who sported a black leather jacket, took a seat with friends and forked a plate of herb-crusted salmon. Meanwhile, Negga, Loving associate producer Oge Egbuonu, and other filmmakers, headed to the Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award Nominees table for a front-row seat of the action.

"Are you gonna start this off with a rap," the People v. O.J. Simpson star joked to Rae as they kicked off the awards presentation, referencing her Insecure character's hilarious penchant for rapping.

The actress was all smiles in a white sleeveless Iro top, printed Omi Woods skirt, and Jimmy Choo heels as she stood by Sterling, who wore a black suit paired with a denim top.

After they shared a laugh, she introduced the Piaget Producers Award, which honors emerging producers, who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films. The award went to Jordana Mollick, who received a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

The Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award was up next, which recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received proper recognition. That award went to The Fits director Anna Rose Holmer, and Ruth made sure to cheer her on as the filmmaker got up from her table to accept the award.

The last award given out was the Truer Than Fiction Award, which was presented to an emerging director of non fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award went to Nanfu Wang, director of Hooligan Sparrow, who, like Mollick and Holmer, also received a $25,000 grant.

After Brown announced the last winner, he and Rae raised glasses of Champagne for a toast and he said, "I think I speak for everyone when I say I look forward to seeing your films, celebrating your magnificent work at the ceremony in February."

He continued, "Now let's raise a toast, and sincerely from the bottom of my heart, congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards. We'll see you at the beach."