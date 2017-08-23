Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is No Longer the World’s Highest-Paid Actor

Jonathan Borge
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Sorry, Mr. Johnson, but your time has come to an end.

Forbes released its 2017 list of the world’s highest-paid actors and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who last year reached the top spot with a whopping $64.5 million in earnings, no longer sits on the throne.

This year’s big leader? None other than '90s bad boy himself, Mark Wahlberg. The former Entourage star reportedly took home an impressive $68 million before taxes thanks to films like Transformers: The Last Knight and the upcoming Daddy’s Home 2. Don’t feel sorry for The Rock, though: The actor made $65 million this year, meaning he essentially got a raise.

So what’s the trend? Major action films. Fast and the Furious franchise star Vin Diesel landed in the No. 3 spot, earning $54.5 million. His role in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are the cause. Unexpectedly, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan hit the fourth and fifth spot with $50.5 and $49 million in earnings, respectively.

Newcomers to the list include Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Scroll down to see the top 10—and visit forbes.com for the full list.

1. Mark Wahlberg, $68 million

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, $65 million

3. Vin Diesel, $54.5 million

4. Adam Sandler, $50.5 million

5. Jackie Chan, $49 million

6. Robert Downey, Jr., $48 million

7. Tom Cruise, $43 million

8. Shah Rukh Khan, $38 million

9. Salman Khan, $37 million

10. Akshay Kumar, $35.5 million

