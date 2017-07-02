See All the Best Looks from the 2017 Essence Festival 

Paras Griffin/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jul 02, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
No doubt about it: New Orleans is the place to be right now.

Your favorite stars have packed into the Big Easy for the 2017 Essence Festival and we're entirely fixated on their graphic, summer-perfect looks. After all, how could you not be? On the stage, this year's bold headliners include the one and only Diana Ross, R&B legend Mary J. Blige, and Solange. Between that trio alone, you're bound to find some bold, colorful style inspiration. Boys like John Legend and Chance the Rapper are sure to turn heads, too.

In addition to the music showdown, strong women will be taking a different kind of stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Oscar winner Halle Berry kicked off a series of empowering speeches Friday, when she arrived in a sheer floral dress. To come? Women like Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Tina-Knowles-Lawson, both of whom can surely teach you a thing or two about dressing for any and every age. 

It's on stage, however, where we'll be turning to take notes. Monica, Teyana Taylor, and Jhene Aiko, all set to perform, basically are fashion. Mardi Gras, who?

VIDEO: All The Fun, Magic and Laughs From Day 1 Of ESSENCE Festival

Scroll down to check out all the must-see looks from this year's Essence festival. 

Halle Berry

On Friday, the actress participated in a keynote conversation that helped kick off the fest. With her hair in a bun and a natural beauty look, the star wore a sheer floral dress (shop similar here) and dainty sandals by Schutz that tied around the ankle. 

Tina Knowles-Lawson

On day one, Knowles-Lawson wore a lemonade-hued dress to speak on the festival's "empowerment" stage. Fitting. 

Chloe x Halle Embed

Queen Bey's gorgeous young protégés wore coordinating shades of brown. 

Cleo Wade

The poet, activist, and artist wore chunky sandals with a streamlined, buttoned-up dress. 

Soledad O'Brien

O'Brien also participated in the "Empowerment Experience," wearing a summery dress in a spicy shade of red. 

Kenya Moore 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty queen rocked a vintage jumpsuit by DVF. 

RonReaco Lee 

The actor added color to his low-key look with a purple baseball jacket. 

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Girls Trip actress stunned in a floral embellished Valentino dress that hit right above the knee and earrings by Yossi Harari.

Karrueche Tran

To beat the Louisiana heat, Chris Brown's former flame opted for a strapless tiered-ruffle dress in a tropical print. 

John Legend

Nothing can beat the appeal of an all-black suit, just ask John Legend. 

Logan Browning

The Power actress proved a mid-length skirt can be sexy with hoop cut-out details that wrapped around her toned gams. 

Yara Shahidi

The future Harvard grad looked every part new student in cool girl glasses and a Tory Burch dress that's perfect for the first day of school.

Brandon Michael Hall

Hall channeled his inner Southern gentleman with a vibrant plaid shirt and an old-school fedora that gave off a distinctive edge.

Chanté Moore

A skintight suit in neutral black-and-white not only accentuated the R&B legend's curves, but also her radiant complexion.

