Sarah Paulson Wore the 2017 Version of Kerry Washington’s Iconic Emmys Dress

When Sarah Paulson stepped onto the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys in a sparkly silver Carolina Herrera dress, our first thought was that she looked like the prettiest disco ball we’ve ever seen. Our second was that that dress looked oddly familiar—for more than one reason.

One possible explanation? Paulson’s Herrera gown was seen on the runway for the first time just six days ago during the designer’s presentation at New York Fashion Week.

Another reason Paulson’s dress might look familiar? It’s basically the 2017 version of Kerry Washington’s iconic 2015 Marc Jacobs Emmys dress. Both of the stunning gowns feature silver sparkly detailing, major statement sleeves, and alluring hints of skin: In Paulson’s case, it came from a cutout at her side, while the Scandal star’s gown featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Another eerie similarity? Washington’s dress also came straight off the NYFW runway, as it was seen in Marc Jacobs’s show just three days before the 2015 Emmys.

