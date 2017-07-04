See How Celebrities Celebrated the 4th of July Weekend on Instagram

Happy Fourth of July! It wouldn’t be a holiday without celebs posting their fun-filled photos on Instagram, and this weekend was no exception. From New York to Italy, everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Gwyneth Paltrow documented their patriotic celebrations, and one thing’s for certain: There was no shortage of red, white, and blue.
Witherspoon shared a photo of herself prepping for a fun brunch wearing a summery pink checkered romper from her clothing like, Draper James. "Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course!" she captioned the Instagram along with blue and pink heart emojis. Meanwhile Paltrow and her family celebrated across the pond in Umbria, Italy. "Last sunset in #umbria" she wrote alongside a photo of her looking relaxed holding a bottle of wine.
VIDEO: Celebs Celebrating Fourth of July
They’re not the only ones that celebrated the birth of the United States in style. Scroll down to see all of the best celebrity Instagrams from the long weekend.
RELATED: Will Taylor Swift Come Out of Hiding for Her Annual 4th of July Party?
Reese Witherspoon
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kendall Jenner
Karlie Kloss
Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lopez
Olivia Wilde
Diane Kruger
Olivia Munn
Jessica Alba
Sarah Jessica Parker
Olivia Culpo