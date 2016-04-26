Here Are the 2016 Webby Award Winners and Honorees

The annual Webby Awards celebrate the most innovative, inspiring, and entertaining work on the Internet, and this year’s star-studded list of winners will leave you seriously inspired.

From First Lady Michelle Obama to Girls star Lena Dunham, these celebs use their platform for good. FLOTUS was honored with not one with two Webby Awards for her hilarious viral videos, while Dunham took home a Webby Special Achievement Award for Lenny Letter, her weekly feminist newsletter that already has nearly half a million subscribers.

Jessica Alba was honored as the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year for The Honest Company, a “consumer goods empire” valued at $1 billion. Other fan favorites that will take home awards at the May 16 ceremony include Game of Thrones (Best Overall Social Presence), Jimmy Fallon (Best Social Content and Marketing), and The Weeknd (Best Music Video for "In the Night").

Watch highlights from the 2016 Webby Awards ceremony May 17 via YouTube, and head to webbyawards.com now for the full list of honorees.