Side Cutouts Ruled the 2016 Met Gala Red Carpet

Side cutouts had a major moment on the 2016 Met Gala red carpet, as starlets like Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift sported the trend. Jenner preferred a graphic high neck gown, while Ora and Swift sported variations of metallic silver dresses (the former in Vera Wang, the latter in Louis Vuitton).

Elsewhere, Margot Robbie went minimal in a strapless white Calvin Klein Collection column. Brie Larson also went for a sparkly moment in a tiered ankle-grazing Proenza Schouler confection, as did Nicole Kidman in a celestial-inspired Alexander McQueen caped gown.

Naomi Campbell flaunted her enviably flat stomach on the side and front in a Cavalli Couture gown, while Emma Stone's white Prada dress, which featured a metal corset, had high cutouts under the arm. Lily Aldridge, for her part, looked like a gilded statutette in Michael Kors Collection.

Hailee Steinfeld's emerald green cutout gown struck a glamorous note. Kylie Jenner shined bright in a long-sleeve second-skin Balmain gown, as did Allison Williams, who got the brillant message in her baby blue one-sleeve Peter Pilotto dress. And, Chanel brand ambassador Kristen Stewart sported a bleached blonde 'do while wearing a glittery frock by the French fashion house.