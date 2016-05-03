Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde, and Kerry Washington Slay Red Carpet Maternity Style and It’s Adorable

Bumps on parade! The Met Gala certainly saw its share of high-fashion gowns befitting its "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme Monday night in New York, but it was a candid moment between friends that warmed our hearts.

During the stream of glam red carpet arrivals, Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde stopped to pose together with their growing bellies. Coincidentally, both actresses donned custom Michael Kors Collection for the event—English beauty Blunt looked regal in a sparkling navy gown with sapphire sequins while the former House star went back to black in a sleek embellished halter gown that she topped with a wide choker and matching ponytail holder.

“The Breeders,” Wilde joked in a fun ‘gram laughing it up with Blunt.

Meanwhile, Scandal star Kerry Washington, who is also expecting, debuted her little bump while taking a sexy goth turn in a sequined Marc Jacobs gown that she paired with sheer arm-length gloves and a purple-hued ‘do.

It is the second time around for all three actresses, who manage to make red carpet maternity dressing look like a walk in the park. Here’s wishing them all safe and stylish pregnancies!