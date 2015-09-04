Alessandra Ambrosio and More Hollywood A-Listers Shine at the 2015 Venice Film Festival

If you thought Kendall Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o’s pirouettes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet would be the last time you’d see a star literally twirl to show off her gown’s train, think again. This week, actresses, models, and socialites alike have started to flock to Italy’s seaside town for the 72ndVenice International Film Festival, and the annual flaunting of the dresses has commenced.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio took cues from Jenner and Nyong’o and entered the festival’s opening dinner Wednesday in a sheer Philosophy gown with matching Christian Louboutin pumps and a personalized Edie Parker clutch. She of course repeated the swirling motion for the cameras yesterday in another sheer black Protagonist number with a deep-V neckline (above, right).

Other models like Hilary Rhoda have so far stunned in embellished designs while new coming actresses like Odessa Young have sported their best Christian Dior frocks (above, center). Hollywood favorite Elizabeth Banks (above, left) stole the spotlight in an on-trend floral Elie Saab piece. The festival doesn’t end until Sept. 12, so our eyes are peeled to see who else shines in Italian style. See all of the best red carpet looks from the Venice Film Festival here.

