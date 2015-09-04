Alessandra Ambrosio and More Hollywood A-Listers Shine at the 2015 Venice Film Festival

Getty Images (3)
Jonathan Borge
Sep 04, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

If you thought Kendall Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o’s pirouettes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet would be the last time you’d see a star literally twirl to show off her gown’s train, think again. This week, actresses, models, and socialites alike have started to flock to Italy’s seaside town for the 72ndVenice International Film Festival, and the annual flaunting of the dresses has commenced.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio took cues from Jenner and Nyong’o and entered the festival’s opening dinner Wednesday in a sheer Philosophy gown with matching Christian Louboutin pumps and a personalized Edie Parker clutch. She of course repeated the swirling motion for the cameras yesterday in another sheer black Protagonist number with a deep-V neckline (above, right).

Other models like Hilary Rhoda have so far stunned in embellished designs while new coming actresses like Odessa Young have sported their best Christian Dior frocks (above, center). Hollywood favorite Elizabeth Banks (above, left) stole the spotlight in an on-trend floral Elie Saab piece. The festival doesn’t end until Sept. 12, so our eyes are peeled to see who else shines in Italian style. See all of the best red carpet looks from the Venice Film Festival here

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Kruger on the Fashion Risk that Didn't Pay Off

 

 

RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Daughter Wear Matching Swimsuits 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!