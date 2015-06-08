The 2015 Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Hotter Than Ever—See All the Looks Here!

Bee Shapiro
Jun 07, 2015 @ 8:00 pm

Though we've always been fans of the Tony Awards and its reputation for quirkier takes on red carpet fashion, tonight's event proved that the Tonys are no longer the theater geek of the awards show circuit. The red carpet was filled with celebrities galore, including Best Actress in a Play nominees Elisabeth MossCarey Mulligan, and Ruth Wilson, who upped the fashion ante in Oscar de la Renta, Balenciaga, and Ralph Lauren, respectively. 

In fact, the Tony Awards were such a big draw this year that even models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid brought some heat to the red carpet. Heck, even Jennifer Lopez was there (and in Valentino Haute Couture). Don't miss out on the show—check out all the best looks in our gallery!

PHOTOS: All the Best Looks from the 2015 Tony Awards

