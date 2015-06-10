The Teen Choice Awards 2015 Nominees Are Out!

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to find out who's nominated for the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. Among the first wave: The stars of Furious 7 and Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 saw multiple nominations and actresses Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Anna Kendrick were also among the nominees. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and One Direction also scored multiple nods and in the TV category hit freshmen series Empire also made an impact with three nominations.
The 2015 Teen Choice Awards airs live on Sunday, Aug. 16, on Fox. See the nominations below.
Choice Movie: Action/Adventure
Furious 7
Insurgent
Kingsman: The Secret Service
San Andreas
The Maze Runner
Tracers
Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure
Ansel Elgort – Insurgent
Dylan O'Brien – The Maze Runner
Paul Walker – Furious 7
Taylor Lautner – Tracers
Theo James – Insurgent
Vin Diesel – Furious 7
Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure
Alexandra Daddario – San Andreas
Jordana Brewster – Furious 7
Kaya Scodelario – The Maze Runner
Maggie Grace – Taken 3
Michelle Rodriguez – Furious 7
Shailene Woodley – Insurgent
Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Cinderella
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Hobbit: Battle of the 5 Armies
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
Tomorrowland
Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Channing Tatum – Jupiter Rising
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Age of Ultron
George Clooney – Tomorrowland
Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
Liam Hemsworth – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
Robert Downey Jr – Avengers: Age of Ultron
Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Mila Kunis – Jupiter Ascending
Britt Robertson – Tomorrowland
Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
Lily James – Cinderella
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Age of Ultron
Mackenzie Foy – Interstellar
Choice Movie: Drama
Fury
If I Stay
McFarland, USA
The Age of Adaline
The Longest Ride
The Theory of Everything
Choice Movie Actor: Drama
Scott Eastwood — The Longest Ride
James Franco – True Story
Jonah Hill – True Story
Chris Hemsworth – Blackhat
Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything
Logan Lerman – Fury
Choice Movie Actress: Drama
Blake Lively – The Age of Adaline
Britt Robertson – The Longest Ride
Felicity Jones – True Story/The Theory of Everything
Reese Witherspoon – Wild
Kristen Stewart – Still Alice
Chloe Grace Moretz – If I Stay
Choice Movie: Comedy
Aloha
Dumb and Dumber To
Night At The Museum: Secret of The Tomb
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect 2
The Duff
Choice Movie Actor: Comedy
Ben Stiller – Night At The Museum: Secret of The Tomb
Bradley Cooper – Aloha
Jim Carrey – Dumb and Dumber To
Kevin James – Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Robbie Amell – The Duff
Skylar Astin – Pitch Perfect 2
Choice Movie Actress: Comedy
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 2
Emma Stone – Aloha
Mae Whitman — The Duff
Raini Rodriguez – Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 2
Reese Witherspoon – Hot Pursuit
Television Choice TV Show: Drama
Castle
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
Nashville
Pretty Little Liars
The Fosters
Choice TV Actor: Drama
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jake T. Austin – The Fosters
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Keegan Allen – Pretty Little Liars
Nathan Fillion – Castle
Terrence Howard – Empire
Choice TV Actress: Drama
Hayden Panettiere – Nashville
Kerry Washington – Scandal
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Maia Mitchell – The Fosters
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Taraji P. Henson – Empire
Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Arrow
Once Upon a Time
Sleepy Hollow
The Vampire Diaries
The 100
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D
Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Bob Morley – The 100
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Candice Accola – The Vampire Diaries
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Nina Dobrev – The Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Show: Comedy
Austin & Ally
Awkward
Girl Meets World
New Girl
The Big Bang Theory
Young & Hungry
Choice TV Actor: Comedy
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – Blackish
Chris Colfer – Glee
Jaime Camill – Jane The Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Ross Lynch – Austin & Ally
Choice TV Actress: Comedy
Dove Cameron – Liv and Maddie
Emily Osment — Young & Hungry
Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Lea Michele – Glee
Zendaya – KC Undercover
Choice TV: Animated Show
Adventure Time
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
The Regular Show
The Simpsons
Star Wars Rebels
Choice TV: Reality Show
American Idol
Dance Mums
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Jr
The Voice
Music Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Jason Derulo
Nick Jonas
Pitbull
Sam Smith
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Iggy Azalea
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group: Male
5 Seconds of Summer
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
One Direction
OneRepublic
Choice Music Group: Female
Cimorelli
Fifth Harmony
Haim
Icona Pop
Little Mix
The Barden Bellas
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Iggy Azalea
Kanye West
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Wiz Khalifa
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Floria Georgia Line
Hunter Hayes
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – "One Last Time"
Britney Spears Featuring Iggy Azalea – "Pretty Girls"
Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj – "Bang Bang"
Kelly Clarkson – "Heartbeat Song"
Meghan Trainor – "All About That Bass"
Taylor Swift – "Shake It Off"
Choice Song: Male Artist
Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"
Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"
Nick Jonas – "Jealous"
Shawn Mendes – "Stitches"
Skrillex & Diplo with Justin Bieber – "Where Are You Now"
Sam Smith – "Lay Me Down"
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – "What I Like About You"
Echosmith- "Cool Kids"
Fall Out Boy – "Centuries"
Fifth Harmony – "Worth It"
Maroon 5 – "Sugar"
One Direction – "Steal My Girl"
Fashion Choice Female Hottie
Cara Delevigne
Fifth Harmony
Miley Cyrus
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Fashion Choice Male Hottie
5 Seconds of Summer
Austin Mahone
Justin Bieber
One Direction
Ryan Guzman
Zayn Malik
Other Choice Comedian
Amy Schumer
Ellen Degeneres
George Lopez
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Kevin Hart