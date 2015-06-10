The Teen Choice Awards 2015 Nominees Are Out!

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to find out who's nominated for the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. Among the first wave: The stars of Furious 7 and Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 saw multiple nominations and actresses Blake Lively, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Anna Kendrick were also among the nominees. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and One Direction also scored multiple nods and in the TV category hit freshmen series Empire also made an impact with three nominations.

The 2015 Teen Choice Awards airs live on Sunday, Aug. 16, on Fox. See the nominations below.

Choice Movie: Action/Adventure

Furious 7

Insurgent

Kingsman: The Secret Service

San Andreas

The Maze Runner

Tracers

Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure

Ansel Elgort – Insurgent

Dylan O'Brien – The Maze Runner

Paul Walker – Furious 7

Taylor Lautner – Tracers

Theo James – Insurgent

Vin Diesel – Furious 7

Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure

Alexandra Daddario – San Andreas

Jordana Brewster – Furious 7

Kaya Scodelario – The Maze Runner

Maggie Grace – Taken 3

Michelle Rodriguez – Furious 7

Shailene Woodley – Insurgent

Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Cinderella

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Hobbit: Battle of the 5 Armies

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Tomorrowland

Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Channing Tatum – Jupiter Rising

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Age of Ultron

George Clooney – Tomorrowland

Josh Hutcherson – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Liam Hemsworth – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Robert Downey Jr – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Mila Kunis – Jupiter Ascending

Britt Robertson – Tomorrowland

Jennifer Lawrence – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Lily James – Cinderella

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Mackenzie Foy – Interstellar

Choice Movie: Drama

Fury

If I Stay

McFarland, USA

The Age of Adaline

The Longest Ride

The Theory of Everything

Choice Movie Actor: Drama

Scott Eastwood — The Longest Ride

James Franco – True Story

Jonah Hill – True Story

Chris Hemsworth – Blackhat

Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything

Logan Lerman – Fury

Choice Movie Actress: Drama

Blake Lively – The Age of Adaline

Britt Robertson – The Longest Ride

Felicity Jones – True Story/The Theory of Everything

Reese Witherspoon – Wild

Kristen Stewart – Still Alice

Chloe Grace Moretz – If I Stay

Choice Movie: Comedy

Aloha

Dumb and Dumber To

Night At The Museum: Secret of The Tomb

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect 2

The Duff

Choice Movie Actor: Comedy

Ben Stiller – Night At The Museum: Secret of The Tomb

Bradley Cooper – Aloha

Jim Carrey – Dumb and Dumber To

Kevin James – Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Robbie Amell – The Duff

Skylar Astin – Pitch Perfect 2

Choice Movie Actress: Comedy

Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 2

Emma Stone – Aloha

Mae Whitman — The Duff

Raini Rodriguez – Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 2

Reese Witherspoon – Hot Pursuit

Television Choice TV Show: Drama

Castle

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

Nashville

Pretty Little Liars

The Fosters

Choice TV Actor: Drama

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jake T. Austin – The Fosters

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Keegan Allen – Pretty Little Liars

Nathan Fillion – Castle

Terrence Howard – Empire

Choice TV Actress: Drama

Hayden Panettiere – Nashville

Kerry Washington – Scandal

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Taraji P. Henson – Empire

Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Arrow

Once Upon a Time

Sleepy Hollow

The Vampire Diaries

The 100

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D

Choice TV Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Bob Morley – The 100

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Paul Wesley – The Vampire Diaries

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice TV Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Candice Accola – The Vampire Diaries

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Nina Dobrev – The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Show: Comedy

Austin & Ally

Awkward

Girl Meets World

New Girl

The Big Bang Theory

Young & Hungry

Choice TV Actor: Comedy

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – Blackish

Chris Colfer – Glee

Jaime Camill – Jane The Virgin

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Ross Lynch – Austin & Ally

Choice TV Actress: Comedy

Dove Cameron – Liv and Maddie

Emily Osment — Young & Hungry

Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin

Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

Lea Michele – Glee

Zendaya – KC Undercover

Choice TV: Animated Show

Adventure Time

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

The Regular Show

The Simpsons

Star Wars Rebels

Choice TV: Reality Show

American Idol

Dance Mums

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Jr

The Voice

Music Choice Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Jason Derulo

Nick Jonas

Pitbull

Sam Smith

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Iggy Azalea

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group: Male

5 Seconds of Summer

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

One Direction

OneRepublic

Choice Music Group: Female

Cimorelli

Fifth Harmony

Haim

Icona Pop

Little Mix

The Barden Bellas

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Iggy Azalea

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Wiz Khalifa

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Floria Georgia Line

Hunter Hayes

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – "One Last Time"

Britney Spears Featuring Iggy Azalea – "Pretty Girls"

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj – "Bang Bang"

Kelly Clarkson – "Heartbeat Song"

Meghan Trainor – "All About That Bass"

Taylor Swift – "Shake It Off"

Choice Song: Male Artist

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – "Uptown Funk"

Ed Sheeran – "Thinking Out Loud"

Nick Jonas – "Jealous"

Shawn Mendes – "Stitches"

Skrillex & Diplo with Justin Bieber – "Where Are You Now"

Sam Smith – "Lay Me Down"

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – "What I Like About You"

Echosmith- "Cool Kids"

Fall Out Boy – "Centuries"

Fifth Harmony – "Worth It"

Maroon 5 – "Sugar"

One Direction – "Steal My Girl"

Fashion Choice Female Hottie

Cara Delevigne

Fifth Harmony

Miley Cyrus

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Fashion Choice Male Hottie

5 Seconds of Summer

Austin Mahone

Justin Bieber

One Direction

Ryan Guzman

Zayn Malik

Other Choice Comedian

Amy Schumer

Ellen Degeneres

George Lopez

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Kevin Hart