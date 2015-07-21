The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Are In

It's that time of year again when your favorite artists are honored at the MTV Video Music Awards—and the 2015 nominations are here! The nominees were announced this morning on Beats 1, and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars received nods in the Video of the Year category among several others.

See the nominations in the voting categories below and view the full list on mtv.com. Tune in to the 2015 Video Music Awards hosted by Miley Cyrus on MTV Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m ET. Until then, you can vote for who you think most deserves to walk away with a VMA moonman trophy on MTV's website now.

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “7/11″

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

Best Male Video

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Nick Jonas – “Chains”

The Weeknd – “Earned It”

Best Female Video

Beyoncé – “7/11″

Ellie Goulding – “Love Me Like You Do”

Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

Sia – “Elastic Heart”

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

Artist to Watch

Fetty Wap – “Trap Queen”

FKA Twigs – “Pendulum”

George Ezra – “Budapest”

James Bay – “Hold Back the River”

Vance Joy – “Riptide”

Best Pop Video

Beyoncé – “7/11″

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Maroon 5, "Sugar"

Taylor Swift – “Blank Space”

Best Hip-Hop Video

Big Sean featuring E-40 – “IDFWU”

Fetty Wap – “Trap Queen”

Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Best Rock Video

Arctic Monkeys – “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

Fall Out Boy – “Uma Thurman”

Florence + the Machine – “Ship to Wreck”

Hozier – “Take Me to Church”

Walk the Moon – “Shut Up and Dance”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd – “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj – “Bang Bang”

Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – “Uptown Funk”

Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Bad Blood”

Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Video with a Social Message

Big Sean featuring Kanye West and John Legend – “One Man Can Change the World”

Colbie Caillat – “Try”

Jennifer Hudson – “I Still Love You”

Rihanna – “American Oxygen”

Wale – “The White Shoes”

PHOTOS: See the Best Red Carpet Looks at Last Year's VMAs

Related Video: MTV Knows We Can't Resist Watching Miley Cyrus Host the VMAs