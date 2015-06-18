And the Winners of the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards Are …

The votes have been tallied, and the envelopes are in! The winners of the ninth annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards were announced last night during a ceremony hosted by Handbag Designer 101 at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in N.Y.C.

Designer Mandy Chang walked away with the EVINE Live award for Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design, thanks to the sleek white satchel she created. But the night's big winner, British designer Jennifer Hamley, took home not one, but two statues. Hamley scored the MOO Stand Out and Look Great Work Bag award as well as InStyle's Audience Fan Favorite award (her creation won over 143,000 votes on InStyle.com). "I wasn't even sure if I should enter this contest," Hamley said. "But I certainly am glad that I did." Another big moment of the night? Designer Rebecca Minkoff accepted the Iconoclast award, and offered up advice for young designers. "I've found success by breaking the rules and always staying true to myself," she said.

Click through to see all of the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards winners, and visit thehandbagawards.com to learn all about the prizes.

PHOTOS: All the 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards Winners