The 2015 Golden Globe Nominations Are Out! Find Out Who Received Nods

The nominations for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced! This morning Kate Beckinsale, Jeremy Piven, Peter Krause, and Paula Patton (with support from Miss Golden Globe, Greer Grammer), revealed the 2015 nominees, and some of our favorite leading ladies received nods for their wow-worthy on-screen performances.

Jennifer Aniston earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, nomination for her buzzy role in Cake, while Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Felicity Jones, Rosamund Pike also earned nods in the category. Perhaps this year's youngest nominee is 11-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis, who received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for Annie. And not to be outdone, the funny women of Hollywood were also honored, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Dunham, and Taylor Schilling getting recognition for their performances in Veep, Girls, and Orange Is the New Black.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the wards ceremony for the third (and what they've said is their final) year in a row and the show will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. See all the nominees below and find out who nabs the top honors at the 2015 Golden Globes when it airs Jan. 11, 2015, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

1. Best Motion Picture – DramaBoyhood Foxcatcher the Imitation Game Selma the Theory of Everything

2. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – DramaJennifer Aniston, CakeFelicity Jones, The Theory of EverythingJulianne Moore, Still AliceRosamund Pike, Gone GirlReese Witherspoon, Wild

3. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – DramaSteve Carell, FoxcatcherBenedict Cumberbatch, the Imitation GameJake Gyllenhaal, NightcrawlerDavid Oyelowo, SelmaEddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

4. Best Motion Picture – Comedy or MusicalBirdman the Grand Budapest Hotel Into the Woods Pride St. Vincent

5. Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or MusicalAmy Adams, Big EyesEmily Blunt, Into the WoodsHelen Mirren, The Hundred-Foot JourneyJulianne Moore, Maps to the StarsQuvenzhané Wallis, Annie

6. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or MusicalRalph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest HotelMichael Keaton, BirdmanBill Murray, St. VincentJoaquin Phoenix, Inherent ViceChristoph Waltz, Big Eyes

7. Best Animated Feature FilmBig Hero 6 The Book of Life The Boxtrolls How to Train Your Dragon 2 The Lego Movie

8. Best Foreign Language FilmForce Majeure Turist (Sweden)Gett: the Trial of Viviane Amsalem Gett (Israel)Ida (Poland/Denmark)Leviathan (Russia)Tangerines Mandariinid (Estonia)

9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion PicturePatricia Arquette, BoyhoodJessica Chastain, A Most Violent YearKeira Knightley, The Imitation GameEmma Stone, BirdmanMeryl Streep, Into the Woods

10. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion PictureRobert Duvall, The JudgeEthan Hawke, BoyhoodEdward Norton, BirdmanMark Ruffalo, FoxcatcherJ.K. Simmons, Whiplash

11. Best Director – Motion PictureWes Anderson, The Grand Budapest HotelAva Duvernay, SelmaDavid Fincher, Gone GirlAlejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo; BirdmanRichard Linklater, Boyhood

12. Best Screenplay – Motion PictureWes Anderson, The Grand Budapest HotelGillian Flynn, Gone GirlAlejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo; BirdmanRichard Linklater, BoyhoodGraham Moore, The Imitation Game

13. Best Original Score – Motion PictureAlexandre Desplat, The Imitation GameJóhann Jóhannsson, The Theory of EverythingTrent Reznor, Atticus Ross; Gone GirlAntonio Sanchez, BirdmanHans Zimmer, Interstellar

14. Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Big Eyes” – Big EyesMusic By: Lana Del ReyLyrics By: Lana Del Rey

“Glory”– SelmaMusic By: John Legend, CommonLyrics By: John Legend, Common

“Mercy Is” – NoahMusic By: Patti Smith, Lenny KayeLyrics By: Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye

“Opportunity” – AnnieMusic By: Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will GluckLyrics By: Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck

“Yellow Flicker Beat” – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1Music By: LordeLyrics By: Lorde

15. Best Television Series – DramaThe Affair, ShowtimeDownton Abbey, PBSGame of Thrones, HBOThe Good Wife, CBSHouse of Cards, Netflix

16. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – DramaClaire Danes, HomelandViola Davis, How to Get Away with MurderJulianna Margulies, The Good WifeRuth Wilson, The AffairRobin Wright, House of Cards

17. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – DramaClive Owen, The KnickLiev Schreiber, Ray DonovanKevin Spacey, House of CardsJames Spader, The BlacklistDominic West, The Affair

18. Best Television Series – Comedy or MusicalGirls, HBOJane the Virgin, The CWOrange Is the New Black, NetflixSilicon Valley, HBOTransparent, Amazon

19. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or MusicalLena Dunham, GirlsEdie Falco, Nurse JackieJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepGina Rodriguez, Jane the VirginTaylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black

20. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or MusicalLouis C. K., LouieDon Cheadle, House of LiesRicky Gervais, DerekWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessJeffrey Tambor, Transparent

21. Best Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionFargo, FXThe Missing, StarzThe Normal Heart, HBOOlive Kitteridge, HBOTrue Detective, HBO

22. Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionMaggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable WomanJessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak ShowFrances Mcdormand, Olive KitteridgeFrances O’Connor, The MissingAllison Tolman, Fargo

23. Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionMartin Freeman, FargoWoody Harrelson, True DetectiveMatthew Mcconaughey, True DetectiveMark Ruffalo, The Normal HeartBilly Bob Thornton, Fargo

24. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionUzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackKathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak ShowJoanne Froggatt, Downton AbbeyAllison Janney, MomMichelle Monaghan, True Detective

25. Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionMatt Bomer, The Normal HeartAlan Cumming, The Good WifeColin Hanks, FargoBill Murray, Olive KitteridgeJon Voight, Ray Donovan

