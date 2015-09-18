Taraji P. Henson Is Among the Buzziest of Emmy Contenders—See the Full Nominations List

The countdown to the 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards is in full effect! Yes, we’re sure that every major Hollywood stylist is currently experiencing pandemonium in search of the perfect dress for A-list starlets. But while we can’t wait to see who opts for Tinseltown glam and who dares to break the red carpet mold, we’re truly holding our breath for the nominees.
The category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a juicy one, what with regulars like Claire Danes, Viola Davis, Robin Wright, and Elisabeth Moss mixed in with newcomers Tatiana Maslany and Empire’s breakout diva, Taraji P. Henson (above). Our favorite and most hilarious beauties (think Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) fill up the list for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while hunky Mad Men Jon Hamm falls into a category with Kevin Spacey and Kyle Chandler, all in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Meanwhile Game of Thrones impressively leads the pack with a whopping 24 nods total.
We’re eager to watch presenters like Henson, Schumer, and even Lady Gaga take the stage, but it’s the winners of the golden trophy that we’ll pay close attention to. Keep reading to see more of the nominees, and head to emmys.com for the full list. The 2015 Emmy Awards show airs Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman
Jessica Lange
Frances McDormand
Queen Latifah
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Emma Thompson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Matt LeBlanc
Don Cheadle
Louis C.K.
William H. Macy
Will Forte
Jeffrey Tambor
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mad Men
Orange Is the New Black