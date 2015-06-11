2015 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet—See Our Favorite Looks Here!

The 2015 CMT Music Awards brought out the hottest country music stars, and this year's red carpet was all about southern charm. Singers like Carrie Underwood and Hillary Scott stepped out in wow-worthy looks equipped with florals and embellishments. We even saw celebrity country music fans like Nikki Reed, Nicole Kidman, and Rumer Willis in the Music City to show their support, while Brittany Snow made time to pose on the red carpet in a gorgeous strapless Monique Lhuillier frock before heading inside to fulfill her hosting duties.

Click through our gallery now to see what the smokin' hot stars wore to the ceremony.

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks on the 2015 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet