See All the Best Looks from the 2015 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Fashion's finest stepped out tonight for the annual CFDA Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City, and the red carpet looks did not disappoint. Stars including Taraji P. Henson (in Vera Wang), Diane Kruger (in Prabal Gurung), Victoria Beckham (in Victoria Beckham), Kim Kardashian, and Amanda Seyfried all went for major glam at the event, while 2015 CFDA Fashion Icon Award honoree Pharrell Williams kept it casual in denim jeans and a too-cool leather jacket.

See all the best looks from the the James Corden-hosted ceremony in the gallery now.

PHOTOS: The Best of the 2015 CFDA Awards Red Carpet