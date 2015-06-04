Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Put Fathers First at the 2015 Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash

Jerry Seinfeld and his spouse, Jessica Seinfeld, are setting an example in doing good.

Jessica is a founder of Baby Buggy, a charity that assists families nationwide by providing strollers and other valuable equipment to help ease the struggles of parenting, and hosted the organization's annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash on June 3 in New York's Central Park.

They celebrated the program's fathers at the family-oriented event with a fun-filled evening that included a red carpet and entertainment for the kids, like carnival rides and face painting. The occasion brought out celebrities such as Kyle Maclachlan, Ali Wentworth, and Jeff Gordon (and their children), and raised more than $530,000 for the charity.

One aspect of the organization that stands out is how they offer programs specifically geared towards dads—who often get left out when it comes to initiatives to help families. Jessica told InStyle, "To see the fathers getting to spend time with their children and getting to be the star of the family in a situation where they're quite often not is very special to us."

