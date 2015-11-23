The 2015 American Music Awards Brought Out Some Killer Fashion—See All the Best Looks!
There's nothing quite like a music awards show to bring some jaw-dropping fashion. And tonight for the 2015 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, amazing looks kept on coming down the red carpet.
From long to short, to sequined to sheer, the styles truly were original and ran the gamut. Some highlights? Gwen Stefani's sheer black confection by Yousef Al-Jasmi was quite the conversation starter (who else can carry off that daring silhouette?). Selena Gomez, meanwhile, was an early arrival on the red carpet and set the bar high in a deep red sequined halterneck gown by Givenchy that plunged to there on the backside.
And though Demi Lovato has always been a fashion pro at awards shows, she outdid herself in this black and gold sleeved gown by Lorena Sarbu with plunging back (do we spot a trend here?). The icing on the gilded cake: the perfectly on-point Marcel waves and nearly goth makeup. Divine.
