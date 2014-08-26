2014 Emmys Trend Alert! See the Stars Who Embraced Everyone's Favorite Non-Color

Sweeping siren-red dresses were just as ubiquitous at the 2014 Emmy Awards as the red carpet. But believe it or not, there were two dominant shades that ruled the night. Everyone's favorite non-color reigned supreme in all shapes and styles, from slick tuxedo jumpsuits to sexy sculpted bustier gowns to minimalist designs.

Laverne Cox graced the red carpet in a beautiful fluid Marc Bouwer custom creation that she says was draped onto her body. And as expected, Sofia Vergara turned up the drama in a strapless sculpted Roberto Cavalli mermaid gown (complete with diamond Lorraine Schwartz jewelry) that hugged her every curve. Kate Mara opted for a more complex design in a pleated J. Mendel number with a sheer embellished yoke, strategic cut-outs, and an asymmetric hemline.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; JOHN SHEARER/INVISION FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY/AP IMAGES

Kristen Wiig went for a more minimalistic design in an ivory silk charmeuse plunging Vera Wang gown, accessorizing with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and black T-strap sandals. And Julianne Hough revealed a romantic side in a bustier Dsquared2 piece with an oversize bow accent at the waist, injecting hints of glint with Chopard jewelry and a pop of color with an emerald Swarovski clutch.

JEFF VESPA/WIREIMAGE; DAVID CROTTY/PATRICK MCMULLAN/SIPA USA

Stripped free of bells and whistles, Michelle Monghan was the definition of minimalistic elegance in Giambattista Valli that she styled with an M2Malletier clutch, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and metallic Louboutins. Veep star Anna Chlumsky was white-hot in a satin back crepe Zac Posen gown with gilded accessories.

