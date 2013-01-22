The 2013 Presidential Inauguration: See What Everyone Wore!

Yesterday the ladies dressed in their best to celebrate Barack Obama as he was sworn into office for a second term President of the United States. First Lady Michelle Obama looked radiant as she proudly stood beside her husband in a Thom Browne navy and light blue checked coat, which she accessorized with an embellished J.Crew belt, gloves, and Reed Krakoff boots. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden wore a little white dress with a gray coat, both by Lela Rose. Later that evening at the Inaugural Ball, Alicia Keys radiated in a patriotic red Michael Kors gown as she sang her hit girl-power anthem"Girl on Fire." To see what all of the other famous guests and performers wore to yesterday's festivities, click through the gallery!