The 2013 Presidential Inauguration: See What Everyone Wore!

Polaris; Getty Images; Reuters
Jennifer Davis
Jan 22, 2013 @ 11:48 am

Yesterday the ladies dressed in their best to celebrate Barack Obama as he was sworn into office for a second term President of the United States. First Lady Michelle Obama looked radiant as she proudly stood beside her husband in a Thom Browne navy and light blue checked coat, which she accessorized with an embellished J.Crew belt, gloves, and Reed Krakoff boots. Vice President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden wore a little white dress with a gray coat, both by Lela Rose. Later that evening at the Inaugural Ball, Alicia Keys radiated in a patriotic red Michael Kors gown as she sang her hit girl-power anthem"Girl on Fire." To see what all of the other famous guests and performers wore to yesterday's festivities, click through the gallery!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!